The Houston Astros have reached the American League Championship Series each of the last three seasons, winning it twice. Despite having finished the shortened 2020 MLB season with just a 29-31 record, they took the first step toward a fourth consecutive berth by making easy work of the Central Division-champion Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card Series. The next stage of the process for the Astros begins Monday, when they face the AL West-rival Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the AL Division Series.

First pitch at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 4:07 p.m. ET. Oakland is the -135 favorite on the money line in the latest Astros vs. Athletics odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is eight.

Athletics vs. Astros money line: Oakland -135, Houston +125

Athletics vs. Astros run line: Oakland -1.5

Athletics vs. Astros over-under: 8 runs

OAK: 1B Matt Olson has struck out in six of his nine at-bats this postseason

HOU: 1B Yuri Gurriel is 7-for-19 lifetime against Athletics RHP Chris Bassitt

Why you should back the Athletics

Oakland ended Houston's three-year reign atop the AL West this year, winning its first division title since 2013. The Athletics finished seven games ahead of the Astros in the standings as they won seven of the 10 meetings between the rivals. Oakland held Houston to fewer than three runs in each of those victories.

Bassitt, who recorded a career-high 10 wins in 2019, continued his success this year as he went 5-2 with a 2.29 ERA over 11 starts. The 31-year-old right-hander was superb in September, allowing a total of one run over 26 ⅔ innings in four outings. Bassitt also was stellar against the White Sox in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series as he yielded just one run over seven innings en route to help keep alive the Athletics' season.

Why you should back the Astros

Despite losing the season series this year, Houston is no stranger to success when it comes to facing the Athletics. Over the previous three campaigns, the Astros posted a 35-22 record in the series. Houston has not been fazed on the road in the postseason lately, winning five straight road playoff games and seven of its last eight.

Like Bassitt, Lance McCullers Jr. finished the regular season on a strong note. The 27-year-old righty went 0-1 over his final three starts but did not allow an earned run over 17 ⅔ innings in those outings. McCullers will be hoping for some support from his offense on Monday as the Astros failed to score a run while he was on the mound in his last three turns.

How to make Astros vs. Athletics picks

