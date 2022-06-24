The opening showdown between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros lived up to its billing, and that series continues Friday as part of a full MLB schedule. New York rallied with four runs in the ninth inning, capped by Aaron Judge's game-winning single, to take a 7-6 victory in Thursday's opener of the four-game set. It could be a preview of the ALCS, as the Yankees are the +430 second favorite to win the World Series in the latest MLB futures odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the Astros are the +700 third choice. The Dodgers are the +420 favorite, and they take on the Braves in a possible NLCS preview on Friday as part of the 15-game MLB schedule.

The full slate of games means there are tons of options for wagers, and if you combine your top MLB picks into a parlay, you can cash in big. First pitch in the Astros vs. Yankees series is at 7:05 p.m. ET, and New York is a -130 favorite on the money line in the latest odds from Caesars. Houston is a +110 underdog, the Over/Under for total runs is 7.5, and you'll need to scour the matchups and betting options to build a strong parlay. So before you lock in any MLB picks or parlays for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 56-47 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 11 weeks. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Friday. They all involve games at 7:20 p.m. ET or later, so there's still time to get these MLB picks in. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of almost 13-1. You can see the model's MLB picks for Friday only at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

One pick the SportsLine Projection Model is backing Friday is Atlanta to cover the 1.5-run spread (-145) against Los Angeles at 7:20 p.m. ET (see tickets at StubHub). The model has Atlanta winning in 54 percent of its simulations and covering in 69 percent. The Braves are 11-6 against the spread as an underdog, and they are 23-15 at home this season. They also are closing on the Mets in the NL East and will be fighting hard to win.

The Braves are averaging 4.8 runs per game to the Dodgers' 5.2, and Atlanta has the power to get to L.A. starter Julio Urias who is 4-6 with a 2.56 ERA. The team has lost four of his past six starts, and he has allowed almost a home run per outing (12 in 13 starts). The Braves have the second-most home runs in the majors (108), and five players have at least 10, led by third baseman Austin Riley's 18. Dansby Swanson has an .868 OPS, and Riley and Swanson have driven in 41 runs apiece.

How to make MLB picks and parlays for Friday

The model has locked in three other best bets for Friday, including two confident money line plays on underdogs. You can only see the model's MLB parlay picks and best bets for Friday at SportsLine.

Which MLB picks should you target for Friday in a parlay offering a payout of nearly 13-1? And which underdogs with excellent value are must-backs? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets for Friday from the model on a 56-47 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks, and find out.