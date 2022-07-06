Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will look to stay hot when he takes the mound for Los Angeles on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park. Ohtani (7-4, 2.68 ERA) has not given up a run in 21.2 innings and has won four straight starts. He will face the Marlins' Trevor Rogers (4-6, 5.56) who gave up just one run over five innings in a Friday win versus Washington. Los Angeles is a -165 favorite in the latest Angels vs. Marlins odds from Caesars Sportsbook while Miami is a +140 underdog.

First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET from Miami. The game is one of 14 on the MLB schedule for Wednesday. Elsewhere in the majors, Brayan Bello, the top pitching prospect in the Red Sox system, is set to make his major league debut as he faces Tampa Bay, and the Astros' Cristian Javier looks to win his fourth straight start when he faces the Royals. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Wednesday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Rays (+110) to beat the Red Sox. Tampa Bay (44-37) sits in third place in the AL East, just one game behind Boston (45-36). The Rays won the second game of the three-game series on Tuesday, 8-4.

Isaac Paredes is on a roll at the plate for Tampa Bay. Acquired in a trade with the Tigers in April, the 23-year-old infielder leads Tampa Bay with 13 home runs while slugging .590. Over the last 15 days he is hitting .373 and slugging .902 with an OPS of 1.331. He had two hits and one RBI in Tuesday's victory.

