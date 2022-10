Major League Baseball's postseason will begin Friday. For the first time in league history, the playoff bracket features 12 teams, a product of the new collective bargaining agreement that saw the owners and players agree to an additional "Wild Card Series." Said series will see the superior team host a best-of-three series. The top two seeds in each league, meanwhile, receive byes.

Once teams clear the Wild Card Series, the playoffs will resemble their traditional selves: a best-of-five Division Series and then best-of-seven League Championship Series before the best-of-seven World Series.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

Wild Card Series schedule (best-of-three)

DATE MATCHUP TIME TV Friday, Oct. 7 Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays 12:07 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies 2:07 p.m. ET ABC

Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners 4:07 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 1: Mets vs. Padres 8:07 p.m. ET ESPN Saturday, Oct. 8 Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays 12:07 p.m. ET ESPN2

Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners 4:07 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 2: Mets vs. Padres 7:37 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies 8:37 p.m. ET ESPN2 Sunday, Oct. 9 Game 3: Blue Jays vs. Mariners (if nec.) 2:07 p.m. ET ABC

Game 3: Guardians vs. Rays (if nec.) 4:07 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 3: Mets vs. Padres (if nec.) 7:37 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 3: Cardinals vs. Phillies (if nec.) 8:37 p.m. ET ESPN2

League Division Series

Date Matchup TV Tuesday, Oct. 11 Game 1: Braves vs. TBD Fox or FS1 Game 1: Dodgers vs. TBD Fox or FS1 Game 1: Yankees vs. TBD TBS Game 1: Astros vs. TBD TBS Wednesday., Oct. 12 Game 2: Braves vs. TBD Fox or FS1 Game 2: Dodgers vs. TBD Fox or FS1 Thursday, Oct. 13 Game 2: Yankees vs. TBD TBS Game 2: Astros vs. TBD TBS Friday, Oct. 14 Game 3: Braves vs. TBD FS1 Game 3: Dodgers vs. TBD FS1 Saturday, Oct. 15 Game 4: Braves vs. TBD (if nec.) FS1 Game 4: Dodgers vs. TBD (if nec.) FS1 Game 3: Yankees vs. TBD TBS Game 3: Astros vs. TBD TBS Sunday, Oct. 16 Game 4: Yankees vs. TBD (if nec.) TBS Game 4: Astros vs. TBD 4 (if nec.) TBS Game 5: Braves vs. TBD (if nec.) FS1 Game 5: Dodgers vs. TBD (if nec.) FS1 Monday, Oct. 17 Game 5: Yankees vs. TBD (if nec.) TBS Game 5: Astros vs. TBD (if nec.) TBS

League Championship Series

Date Matchup TV Tuesday, Oct. 18 NLCS, Game 1 Fox or FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 19 NLCS, Game 2 Fox or FS1 ALCS, Game 1 TBS Thursday, Oct. 20 ALCS, Game 2 TBS Friday, Oct. 21 NLCS, Game 3 FS1 Saturday, Oct. 22 NLCS, Game 4 Fox or FS1 ALCS, Game 3 TBS Sunday, Oct. 23 NLCS, Game 5 (if nec.) FS1 NLCS, Game 4 TBS Monday, Oct. 24 NLCS, Game 6 (if nec.) FS1 ALCS, Game 5 (if nec.) TBS Tuesday, Oct. 25 NLCS, Game 7 (if nec.) Fox and FS1 ALCS, Game 6 (if nec.) TBS Wednesday, Oct. 26 ALCS, Game 7 (if nec.) TBS

World Series