Truist Park has been a safe haven for the Atlanta Braves since late September last year as they won five of their final six home games and each of their first seven postseason contests before dropping Game 5 of the World Series to Houston. Atlanta proceeded to post the second-best home record in the National League this season, finishing two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers at 55-26. The Braves look to continue their success in their own building when they host the NL East-rival Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of their NL Division Series on Tuesday. Atlanta went 11-8 overall in the season series and 6-3 at home, including a three-game sweep in mid-September.

First pitch at Truist Park is set for 1:07 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a -205 money-line favorite (risk $205 to win $100) in the latest Braves vs. Phillies odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Phillies are +170 underdogs, while the over/under for total runs scored is 7.

Braves vs. Phillies money line: Atlanta -205, Philadelphia +170

Braves vs. Phillies over/under: 7 runs

Braves vs. Phillies run line: Atlanta -1.5 (+110)

ATL: The Braves are 36-17 in their last 53 home contests against Philadelphia

PHI: The Phillies are 5-1 in their last six Division Series road games

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta sent four prospects to Oakland for Matt Olson in March and then inked him to an eight-year, $168 million contract extension, and the slugger did not disappoint in his first campaign with the team. The 28-year-old first baseman posted the third 30-homer season of his career with 34 and finished tied for fourth in the NL with 103 RBI. Olson was hot down the stretch, belting six shots and driving in 11 runs over his final nine contests.

Olson was one of a franchise-record eight players with at least 15 homers for the Braves, with Austin Riley leading the club with a career-high 38 blasts. There was no shortage of extra-base hits for Atlanta in 2022 as Riley led the NL with 79 and Olson was tied for second with 78. Left-hander Max Fried is a proven playoff performer as he tossed six scoreless innings against Milwaukee in his first postseason start last year and repeated the feat versus Houston in the championship-clinching Game 6 of the World Series.

Why you should back the Phillies

Philadelphia wasn't given much of a chance against St. Louis in their Wild Card Series and was two outs away from being blanked in Game 1 before staging a shocking six-run rally to win. It then received a stellar effort in Game 2 from Aaron Nola, who combined with three relievers on a shutout victory. Bryce Harper, the 2021 NL MVP who was limited to 99 games this year due to injuries, gave Nola and company all the support they needed with a solo homer in the second inning and finished 2-for-4.

Kyle Schwarber, who led the NL this season with a career-high 46 home runs, went 0-for-7 versus the Cardinals but drove in two of the Phillies' eight runs in the series with a pair of sacrifice flies. J.T. Realmuto and Nick Castellanos were a combined 1-for-13 in the Wild Card Series, but the former is hitting .333 (12-for-36) with three homers and nine RBI against Fried in his career while the latter has gone 5-for-9 versus the southpaw. Left-hander Ranger Suarez went 0-2 with a 4.09 ERA in his first four starts against Atlanta this year but was superb in a victory on Sept. 22, scattering five hits over six scoreless innings.

