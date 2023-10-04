The Minnesota Twins snapped an 18-game postseason losing streak on Tuesday and will now look to win their first playoff series since 2002 when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of their American League Wild Card series on Wednesday in the 2023 MLB playoffs. Minnesota held on for a 3-1 victory in the opener. The Blue Jays (89-73), who are making their third postseason appearance in the past four years, finished third in the AL East in 2023. The Twins (87-75) won the AL Central title, their third division crown in the past five years.

First pitch is set for 4:38 p.m. ET from Target Field in Minneapolis. The Twins lead the all-time series 235-187, including a 5-1 edge in the playoffs. Minnesota is a -136 favorite on the money line (risk $136 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Twins odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5.

Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Blue Jays vs. Twins:

Blue Jays vs. Twins money line: Toronto +115, Minnesota -136

Blue Jays vs. Twins over/under: 7.5 runs

Blue Jays vs. Twins run line: Minnesota -1.5 (+157)

TOR: The Blue Jays are 46-36 on the road this year, including the postseason

MIN: The Twins had a plus-119 run differential during the regular season

Why you should back the Twins



Minnesota is expected to send right-hander Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA) to the mound. In 32 starts, he logged 184 innings with 55 walks and 183 strikeouts. Opposing hitters are batting just .226 against him. Gray has pitched well of late and has not allowed more than one earned run over his past four starts. He has faced the Blue Jays once this season, getting a no-decision in a five-inning outing on June 9. In that game, he allowed just one earned run on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Designated hitter Royce Lewis powered the Twins in Game 1, going 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI. In 58 games during the regular season, he batted .309 with seven doubles, 15 homers and 52 RBI. He also drew 20 walks and stole six bases. Lewis faced the Blue Jays in two games, batting .875 (7-for-8) with two RBI and one run scored.

Why you should back the Blue Jays

Right-hander Jose Berrios (11-12, 3.65 ERA) will take the ball for Toronto as it looks to stay alive. He has one start against Minnesota this year, a 3-0 victory on May 28. In that game, he went 5.2 innings, allowing just four hits, while walking five and striking out five. In five career starts vs. the Twins, he is 3-1 with a 4.03 ERA with 12 walks and 35 strikeouts.

Shortstop Bo Bichette has been red-hot and was 2-for-4 with a run scored in Game 1. He has hits in nine of his past 10 games, including five in a row, and has five multi-hit performances during that stretch. During the regular season, Bichette batted .306 with 30 doubles, three triples, 20 homers, 73 RBI and 69 runs scored. In seven games against the Twins in 2023, he is hitting .355 with one triple, two homers and seven RBI.

How to make Blue Jays vs. Twins picks

