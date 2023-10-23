The Philadelphia Phillies look to advance to the World Series for the second straight year when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 6 of the 2023 National League Championship Series on Monday. Philadelphia posted a 6-1 victory at Arizona on Saturday to take a 3-2 lead in the 2023 NLCS. Aaron Nola (3-0, 0.96 ERA in 2023 MLB playoffs) will start for the Phillies, while Merrill Kelly (1-1, 3.00) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks.

Now, the model has set its sights on Phillies vs. Diamondbacks and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies:

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks money line: Philadelphia -189, Arizona +159

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks run line: Philadelphia -1.5 (+113)

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks over/under: 8 runs

PHI: The Phillies have returned +553 on the money line in home games this season

AZ: The Diamondbacks have returned +770 on the money line in road games this season

Why you should back the Phillies



Philadelphia has been tremendous at Citizens Bank Park in the MLB playoffs, posting a 28-11 all-time record there for the best mark at one venue in major-league postseason history. The club has won all six of its games there in the 2023 playoffs, outscoring its opponents 39-8 in the process. The Phillies have reached double digits twice in their first six at home this postseason and hit 17 of their 23 home runs there, with Nick Castellanos belting all five of his playoff shots in the stadium.

Trea Turner, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber all have gone deep three times at home -- including twice in starts by Nola, who has seen the Phillies produce a total of 27 runs in his three outings. The 30-year-old right-hander is 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA in five career home playoff starts and has allowed two earned runs over 18 ⅔ innings at the Bank this postseason. Philadelphia has won each of Nola's last eight overall turns at home and 11 straight playoff home games against NL opponents. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Diamondbacks

Arizona was outscored 15-3 at Philadelphia while losing the first two games of the NLCS but battled back to even the series with a pair of late comeback victories before dropping Game 5. Ketel Marte has been red-hot at the plate as he enters Monday with a 14-game playoff hitting streak and a .372 batting average this postseason. The 30-year-old Dominican has recorded five multi-hit performances in these playoffs and was the hero of Game 3 as he completed a three-hit effort with a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning.

Alek Thomas also has had a strong postseason for the Diamondbacks thus far. The 23-year-old has homered in back-to-back contests, with his two-run blast in the eighth inning tying Game 4 before Arizona went on to post a 6-5 victory. Thomas' solo shot in Game 5 was his fourth homer of the 2023 playoffs, the most in a single postseason in franchise history. See which team to back here.

