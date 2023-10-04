The Tampa Bay Rays will look to even their best-of-three American League Wild Card matchup with the Texas Rangers when they meet in a critical Game 2 on Wednesday. The Rangers (90-72) defeated Tampa Bay 4-0 on Tuesday and can advance with a win. Texas has bowed out in the first round of its three playoff series since advancing to the World Series in 2011. The Rays (99-63) will look avoid being eliminated in the first round for the third year in a row after reaching the 2020 World Series.

First pitch is set for 3:08 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rangers lead the all-time series 116-99, including a 7-3 edge in the playoffs. Tampa Bay is a -159 favorite on the money line (risk $159 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Rays odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8. Before making any Rays vs. Rangers picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered the 2023 MLB playoffs 91-73 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 18-6 (+766). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rays vs. Rangers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Rangers vs. Rays:

Rangers vs. Rays money line: Texas +135, Tampa Bay -159

Rangers vs. Rays over/under: 8 runs

Rangers vs. Rays run line: Tampa Bay -1.5 (+133)

TEX: The Rangers had a plus-165 run differential during the 2023 season

TB: The Rays are 53-29 at home this season, including postseason

Rangers vs. Rays picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Rays



Tampa Bay is expected to send right-hander Zach Eflin (16-8, 3.50 ERA) to the mound. In 31 games, all starts, he has logged 177.2 innings, walking 24 and striking out 186. He has won his last three decisions and four of five. In a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 26, he pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits with zero walks and four strikeouts. He did not face Texas this season.

Helping lead the Tampa Bay offense is first baseman Yandy Diaz, who batted .330 in 137 games in 2023. Although he was 0-for-4 in the series opener on Tuesday, he registered 35 doubles, 22 homers and 78 RBI in the regular season. Over the season's final four games, Diaz was 7-for-9 with two homers and three RBI. He has enjoyed hitting against Rangers pitching throughout his career and entered the series hitting .357 with five doubles, one home run and seven RBI with 11 walks in 27 games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back the Rangers

Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) will start for Texas. In 25 starts in 2023, he has thrown 144 innings, walking 47 and striking out 132. Opponents are hitting just .225 against him. In two starts against the Rays this season, he is 2-0, allowing four earned runs over 12.1 innings. He beat Tampa Bay 5-3 on July 18, pitching six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and three walks, while striking out two.

Shortstop Corey Seager started the series off red hot, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Tuesday. He was among the Rangers' top hitters during the regular season, batting .327 with 42 doubles, 33 homers, 96 RBI and 88 runs scored. Including the regular season, Seager has hits in nine of 11 games. In six regular-season games against the Rays in 2023, he hit .320 with two homers and eight RBI. He is a career .278 hitter against Tampa Bay, including four homers and 19 RBI. See which team to back here.

How to make Rangers vs. Rays picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 8.8 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all of the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Rays vs. Rangers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has gone 91-73 on its top-rated MLB picks, and find out.