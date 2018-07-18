All-Star Game 2018: Astros teammates hit back-to-back homers, propelling Alex Bregman to MVP award

WASHINGTON -- After a dramatic two-run shot from Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett sent the game to extra innings, the American League answered with authority in the MLB All-Star Game. It led to an 8-6 American League victory.

First up, Alex Bregman and then George Springer.

The Springer Dinger was the ninth homer of the game (Joey Votto would hit one in the bottom of the 10th to make it 10 and, yes, that's a record).

Interestingly, the Astros duo homered off Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling, which, of course, brought out the memories of last October. As we know in these parts, the Astros won the World Series over the Dodgers in seven games, thanks in part to 15 home runs.

Not surprisingly, the Giants social media people couldn't help but do some good ol' trolling:

Astros launching Dodgers pitches into the seats like it's October. #AllStarGame — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiantsFans) July 18, 2018

Bregman was 1 for 3 in the game, but that one shot was pretty important, so he ended up winning the All-Star Game MVP award.

Interestingly, the Astros had only previous had two home runs in the All-Star Game in franchise history (Cesar Cedeno and Craig Biggio).

Also, one might wonder if teammates had ever gone back-to-back before in the Midsummer Classic and they have, but only once.

#Astros Alex Bregman and George Springer are the first teammates to hit back-to-back home runs in an #AllStarGame since #Dodgers Steve Garvey and Jim Wynn in the top of the 2nd of the 1975 All-Star Game. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) July 18, 2018

That's pretty cool. Also cool, Bregman got a free car for winning the MVP and he chose a Chevy Camaro to give to his mother.

Finally, Bregman taking MVP honors with the Astros being the ones to swing this game after the World Series title and being one of the juggernauts of baseball this season seemed like a fitting way to close down this All-Star break.