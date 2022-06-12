On Saturday night against the New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh became the third player this season to hit for the cycle.

During the course of the eventual 11-6 Halos win, Walsh singled in the third inning, doubled in the fifth, homered in the seventh, and then in the eighth clinched the cycle with a triple off Mets reliever Trevor Williams. Here's a look at his night's work:

The 28-year-old Walsh entered the game with a slash line of .248/.298/.438, and after his 4-for-5 performance, he's now batting .260/.309/.474 with 11 home runs and 11 doubles. Saturday night's triple was just the fifth of Walsh's career.

Christian Yelich of the Brewers was the first player to hit for the cycle this season. He achieved the feat on May 11. Earlier this month, Eduardo Escobar of the Mets recorded the second cycle of 2022. In all of major-league history, there have been more than 350 recognized cycles.

Also keying the Angels win over the Mets were superstars Mike Trout, who homered twice, and Shohei Ohtani, who gathered three hits and hit a homer of his own.