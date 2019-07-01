Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at age 27; Texas police say no foul play is suspected
Skaggs was 27 years old and had pitched in parts of seven big-league seasons
The Los Angeles Angels have announced that left-handed pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead Monday morning in in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas. No further details about the cause of death are available at this time.
Here is the Angels statement:
In response, the Angels and Rangers will not play their scheduled contest on Monday evening. Their game will be made up in August. The rest of the three games in the series are expected to be played.
Commissioner Rob Manfred released this statement:
"I am deeply saddened by today's tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler's wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels' teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels' organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler's teammates and other members of the baseball family."
Players Association executive director Tony Clark issued this statement:
Southlake Police Department has issued this release, stating no foul play is suspected:
Skaggs, who would've turned 28 on July 13, had pitched in the majors in parts of seven seasons. Most recently, he started against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon. Originally the No. 40 pick in the 2009 draft, Skaggs was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of a package for Dan Haren. The Angels later reacquired Skaggs as part of a three-team deal that also included Mark Trumbo and Adam Eaton.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Astros interested in Boyd
Boyd is under team control through the 2022 season and should continue to draw interest from...
-
Who got snubbed from MLB All-Star Game?
Who were some of the players with an All-Star case who didn't make it?
-
MLB sets monthly HR record... again
MLB players homered 1,142 times during the month of June
-
Who should start All-Star Game for AL?
Who will throw the first pitch of the 2019 Midsummer Classic?
-
Top Picks: The three best MLB bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
HR Derby tracker: Who's in, who's out?
Here is the latest on the 2019 Home Run Derby field