Good afternoon gamblers, it's Chris Bengel back in the saddle with you. Can you feel that? It's the feeling of this past weekend being the final one in which we won't have football until February.

But we are not there just yet! Let's not waste any more time and dive right into some baseball picks.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Blue Jays at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

Latest Odds: Toronto Blue Jays -165 Bet Now

Key Trend : The Blue Jays are 6-1 in their last seven games following a loss.

Despite having the third-most wins in the American League, the Blue Jays have been up-and-down lately. They've dropped four of their last five games, including a 7-4 decision to the Orioles on Monday. However, Tuesday marks a perfect spot for Toronto to bounce back.

While the Blue Jays' pitching staff hasn't exactly been dependable throughout the season, Alek Manoah definitely has been a steady force on the mound. Over his last 10 starts, he's recorded a 2.20 ERA and yielded two runs or less in seven of those outings. Back on June 13, Manoah dominated the Orioles as he surrendered just one hit while striking out seven across six innings in a convincing 11-1 victory.

On top of that, the Blue Jays offense is still among the best. Toronto leads the majors in batting average (.265), rank second in hits (989) and fourth in runs (524). If that wasn't enough motivation to side with the Blue Jays, their lineup will be facing Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish, who owns a 6.55 ERA in 12 starts this season. Toronto's offense will be electric and you'll be in safe hands.

💰 The Picks



⚾ MLB

Braves at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. | TV: TBS

Latest Odds: Over 9.5 Bet Now

The Pick: Over 9.5 runs (-115): -- The Braves and Red Sox are sputtering. Atlanta is coming off of losing four games of a five-game set against the Mets, while the Red Sox have also dropped four of their last five games, including three of four to the lowly Royals.

Considering that both teams are looking to get out of their respective funks, I'm hammering the over in this one. The over is 4-0-1 over the Braves' past five games and the over is 6-1-1 in the Red Sox's last eight games following an off day.

Look, the Braves possess one of the more dangerous lineups in the majors -- despite the recent struggles. Atlanta has slugged 167 home runs on the season, which is the second-best mark in the league. If the Braves can hit with runners in scoring position, I have no doubts that they can put a ton of runs on the board. Meanwhile, the Red Sox aren't a team that makes their living via the long ball, but they still have the sixth-highest batting average (.253) in the majors.

I do believe that the Braves will be able to do the bulk of the scoring in this one, but the Red Sox should be able to help us out by scraping a few runs across home plate.

Key Trend: The over is 4-0-1 in the Braves' last five games.

Guardians at Tigers, 7:10 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

The Pick: Shane Bieber Over 7.0 Strikeouts (-115) -- The Guardians have certainly been good to us throughout the season. With Cleveland having an advantage in the pitching matchup, the price is a little steep to take the Guardians' moneyline in this spot. That's why I'm attacking starting pitcher Shane Bieber's strikeout prop.

The strikeout numbers for Bieber have extremely strong of late, with at least eight strikeouts in two of his last three starts. Bieber also has surrendered just two runs or fewer in three of his last four starts, so he should have the opportunity to go deep into this game. On top of that, the Tigers' offense has registered the 12th-most strikeouts in the majors while ranking 28th in batting average (.226). Simply put, Bieber should be able to dominate the lowly Tigers lineup based on the fact that he's among the upper echelon of strikeout pitchers in baseball.

Key Trend: Bieber has registered at least eight strikeouts in two of his last three starts.