Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh underwent successful arthroscopic debridement surgery on his left knee Friday morning, the team announced. He is expected to return to game action in 3-4 weeks and be ready for Opening Day.

Marsh, 26, was sneaky great last season, slashing .277/.372/.458 with 12 home runs while playing strong defense primarily in center field, and also some left field. He was regularly platooned and slashed .292/.387/.477 against righties. That is excellent production from a player who generally hits in the bottom half of the lineup.

Although he's expected to be ready for Opening Day, Marsh's surgery is a blow to the club's already thin outfield. He was expected to play left field with Johan Rojas in center and Nick Castellanos in right. Jake Cave and Cristian Pache are on the bench and the club's most veteran Triple-A options are journeymen Kody Clemens and Cal Stevenson.

The Phillies could, if necessary, move Bryce Harper back into the outfield, which would likely mean Alec Bohm at first base and Edmundo Sosa at third. They could also slot Darick Hall or Clemens at first. Harper is moving to first base full-time this year, though he could return to the outfield now that he's completed his Tommy John surgery rehab.

Philadelphia went 90-72 and advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second consecutive season in 2023. They have had a fairly low-key offseason outside re-signing Aaron Nola, however. Rhys Hoskins left as a free agent.