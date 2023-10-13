Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff underwent surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder on Friday, the team announced. He is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season. Woodruff suffered a shoulder injury late in the regular season and was not on Milwaukee's Wild Card Series roster.

"Brandon is not only one of the best pitchers in our franchise's history, but is also a valued member of our organization off the field," GM Matt Arnold said in a statement. "He and his wife, Jonie, have gone above and beyond here in the community. Brandon's health is our top priority at this point in time."

Woodruff, 31 in February, made two starts in April, then was placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. The injury sidelined him until early August. He was effective upon his return, though he got hit around in his final regular season start, and showed reduced velocity as well. Soon thereafter the Brewers announced he would miss at least the Wild Card Series.

Brandon Woodruff MIL • SP • #53 ERA 2.28 WHIP .82 IP 67 BB 15 K 74 View Profile

The injury clouds Woodruff's future. He is currently scheduled to become a free agent after 2024 and MLB Trade Rumors projects an $11.6 million salary through arbitration in 2024. The Brewers ranked 20th with an $118.8 million Opening Day payroll this year. Would they commit roughly 10% of their 2024 payroll to Woodruff while he rehabs, only for him to then become a free agent?

That is very unlikely and suggests there are two possible outcomes:

The Brewers cut ties and non-tender Woodruff this winter, sending him into free agency.

They sign him to a multiyear contract that prevents him from being a free agent next offseason.

Given the uncertainty that comes with shoulder surgery, Woodruff might jump at a multiyear contract, even one with a much lower 2024 salary than his projected $11.6 million. Then again, do the Brewers want to commit multiple years and significant guaranteed dollars to a pitcher coming off shoulder surgery? It would be a risky contract.

This is a major procedure and capsule injuries in particular are worrisome. Many pitchers who have their capsule repaired returned as lesser versions of themselves. John Danks, Rich Harden, Mark Prior, and Johan Santana had their careers derailed by capsule surgery. That said, Julio Urías returned healthy and effective following his capsule surgery in July 2017.

Woodruff's future, as well as the future of fellow 2024 free agents Willy Adames and Corbin Burnes, are among the biggest questions facing the Brewers this offseason. Freddy Peralta is Milwaukee's only established starting pitcher under contract or team control beyond 2024. Burnes, Adrian Houser, and Eric Lauer will all be free agents after next season.

This past season, Woodruff threw 67 innings with a 2.28 ERA around his shoulder trouble. The two-time All-Star has a 2.93 ERA since moving into the rotation full-time in 2019. The 1-2-3 punch of Burnes, Woodruff, and Peralta has been central to Milwaukee's success the last few seasons.

The Brewers went 92-70 and won the NL Central in 2023. They were swept in two games by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Wild Card Series.