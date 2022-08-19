Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning on charges of driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane, Gwinnett County jail records show, according to CBS 46 News in Atlanta. Ozuna was booked at 4:39 a.m. ET.

Last May, Ozuna was arrested for aggravated assault and battery after police witnessed him choke his wife and throw her against the wall in their home. He entered a pre-trial diversion program and the charges were later dropped. MLB placed Ozuna on administrative leave following the arrest and he served a 20-game suspension under the league's domestic violence policy.

MLB does not have a formal DUI suspension policy. Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker was arrested for DUI in spring training and was not suspended by MLB. Miguel Cabrera, Shin-Soo Choo, Danny Duffy, and Yovani Gallardo were all arrested for DUI in recent years, but did not serve suspensions.

Los Angeles Angels righty Nick Adenhart and two others were killed when a drunk driver crashed into their car in April 2009. The driver was later sentenced to 51 years in prison. Miami Marlins righty Jose Fernandez had alcohol and cocaine in his system when he was killed in a Sept. 2016 boating accident.

Ozuna, 31, is in the second year of a four-year, $65 million contract. He signed the contract following an MVP-caliber performance during the shortened 60-game season in 2020, but has hit just .214/.271/.381 with minus-1.4 WAR since.

The Braves defeated the rival New York Mets on Thursday night, a few hours prior to Ozuna's arrest. They open a three-game World Series rematch with the Houston Astros at home Friday night.