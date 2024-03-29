After a one-day delay due to inclement weather, the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies open their 2024 Major League Baseball season on Friday afternoon. The Braves, who won their sixth National League Eastern Division championship in 2023 with a 104-58 record, will look to avenge back-to-back NLDS losses to Philadelphia. The Phillies, who were 90-72 a year ago, placed second in the division to the Braves, but made it to the NLCS, where they lost in seven games to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Atlanta was 52-29 away from home a year ago, while Philadelphia was 49-32 on its home field. Spencer Strider is expected to start for Atlanta, while Zack Wheeler is scheduled to start for Philadelphia. The Braves lead the all-time series 1174-1101, although the Phillies hold a 594-552 edge in games at Philadelphia.

Braves vs. Phillies money line: Atlanta -123, Philadelphia +104

Braves vs. Phillies over/under: 7.5 runs

Braves vs. Phillies run line: Atlanta -1.5 (+137)

ATL: The Braves have hit the money line in 52 of their last 83 away games (+4.95 units)

PHIL: The Phillies have hit the money line in 73 of their last 118 games (+13.30 units)

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta is expected to send right-hander Spencer Strider to the mound. The 2020 fourth-round draft pick has been impressive since joining the big leagues in 2021. In 32 starts a year ago, Strider posted a 20-5 record. In 186.2 innings, he posted a 3.86 ERA, walking 58 with 281 strikeouts. In four starts against the Phillies in 2023, Strider went 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA. In 26 innings, he allowed just 18 hits and seven earned runs, while walking three and striking out 38.

Offensively, right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has been among MLB's best hitters. In 159 games in 2023, he posted a .337 average in 643 at-bats. He belted 35 doubles, four triples, 41 homers and drove in 106 RBI. He also was dangerous on the base paths, stealing a team-high 73 bases. In 14 games, he tormented Phillies pitching, batting .339 with four homers and 10 RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Phillies

Philadelphia will counter with right-hander Zack Wheeler. In 32 games, all starts in 2023, Wheeler went 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA. In 192 innings, he allowed just 77 earned runs, while walking 39 and striking out 212. In his first four seasons with Philadelphia, he has gone 43-25. He pitched well against the Braves last season, posting a 2-0 record in three starts. In 19 innings, he allowed 13 hits and seven earned runs, while walking six and striking out 21.

Among the Phillies' key offensive performers is first baseman Bryce Harper. A year ago, he played in 126 games as he was limited by injury and batted .293 with 29 doubles, one triple, 21 homers and 72 RBI. In 14 games against the Braves in 2023, he hit .244 with five homers and nine RBI. He has blistered Atlanta in the postseason, however. In 29 career playoff at-bats against the Braves, he is batting .483 with three doubles, five homers and 10 RBI. See which team to pick here.

