Cardinals' Yadier Molina wins 2018 Roberto Clemente Award

BOSTON -- One of baseball's annual traditions during the Fall Classic is to announce the winner of the Roberto Clemente Award. The 2018 winner is Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.

Yadier Molina has been named the recipient of the prestigious 2018 Roberto Clemente Award in recognition of his exemplary humanitarian efforts, including relief work in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria in 2017. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/vOo6SWUxBT — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 24, 2018

The award will be presented by commissioner Rob Manfred along with Vera Clemente, the MLB's Goodwill Ambassador and the widow of the late, great Roberto Clemente. Clemente tragically passed away in a plane crash on Dec. 31, 1972 at age 38 while attempting to get Earthquake relief aid to Nicaragua. The award was originally named the Commissioner's Award, but was renamed in Clemente's honor after his death.

It is given every season to the player "who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field."

Molina winning this year seems especially fitting. Clemente was from Puerto Rico and was the first Latin American and player from the Caribbean to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame. Molina is also from Puerto Rico. His earning this award loops all the way back to last season with his efforts on his home island in the wake of Hurricane Maria (STLtoday.com and mlb.com have articles on this). He has continued through the season as well.

The Cardinals have now had five winners of the Clemente Award: Lou Brock (1976), Ozzie Smith (1995), Albert Pujols (2008) and Carlos Beltran (2013).

Molina isn't a stranger to hardware. He's now got eight Gold Gloves, four Platinum Gloves, a Silver Slugger and two World Series rings.

There will be an on-field presentation prior to Game 2 in Fenway Park.

