White Sox lefty Carlos Rodón threw a no-hitter earlier this season, back on April 14 against Cleveland. Sunday, he got within a whiff of making history by throwing a second no-no this season. Chicago ended up winning the game, 4-1, on the strength of Rodón's no-hitter flirtation.

Rodón got through six no-hit innings and recorded the first out of the seventh. He appeared to move within seven outs of history, but he didn't get the call on a 2-2 slider that would have been the second out of the inning. A double from Eric Haase on a 3-2 pitch followed. Here's the close call:

It certainly looks like a missed call by home plate umpire Pat Hoberg. Regardless, Rodón still had a chance to get Haase out and didn't do so in the ensuing pitch sequence.

Rodón was pulled after the seventh with just the one hit allowed on 103 pitches. We can't possibly know if Rodón would've pulled off the no-hitter had he gotten that call, but it sure would've been nice to see how it played out. Instead, he finished with seven innings, one hit, one run, two walks and nine strikeouts.

There have been five pitchers in history to throw two no-hitters in one season:

Johnny Vander Meer, 1938

Allie Reynolds, 1951

Virgil Trucks, 1952

Nolan Ryan, 1973

Max Scherzer, 2015

Rodón is now 6-2 with a 1.89 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 97 strikeouts against 17 walks in 66 2/3 innings. He's surely headed to his first All-Star Game later this summer. All this after being non-tendered by the White Sox last winter and then re-signed with them in February on a one-year deal.