Chase Utley goes on New York sports radio, fields calls from disgruntled Mets fans

On Wednesday, former Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley was a guest on WFAN's "Boomber and Gio" show. During his appearance, Utley, who doesn't have a whole lot of supporters in Queens, dealt with a few bitter New York Mets fans calling in to the show to voice their distaste for the 2008 World Series champion.

Utley's first caller came in hot, asking Utley if he thought he should have been suspended for his controversial slide in Game 2 of the 2015 National League Division Series between the Dodgers and the Mets. The hard slide broke Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada's right leg. MLB suspended Utley two games, but the suspension was overturned on appeal and later, MLB and the MLBPA would agree on a rule change because of the slide.

"No, that's why I appealed it," Utley said in response to the first caller. "If his leg didn't break, we're not having this conversation. It's obviously unfortunate." Utley added that he tried to reach out to Tejada after the incident through David Wright, but that Tejada didn't want to talk to him. "I sent him a very nice bottle of tequila to say sorry."

Utley's next caller: another disgruntled Mets fan. This time, the caller shared some praise for Utley regarding his charity work, but the compliments ended there. It was a pretty one-sided attack on Utley. Take a listen to both interactions in the video below:

Those New York fans also know the Mets-Phillies rivalry is alive and well.