Chase Utley goes on New York sports radio, fields calls from disgruntled Mets fans
Utley doesn't have many fans in the Big Apple
On Wednesday, former Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley was a guest on WFAN's "Boomber and Gio" show. During his appearance, Utley, who doesn't have a whole lot of supporters in Queens, dealt with a few bitter New York Mets fans calling in to the show to voice their distaste for the 2008 World Series champion.
Utley's first caller came in hot, asking Utley if he thought he should have been suspended for his controversial slide in Game 2 of the 2015 National League Division Series between the Dodgers and the Mets. The hard slide broke Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada's right leg. MLB suspended Utley two games, but the suspension was overturned on appeal and later, MLB and the MLBPA would agree on a rule change because of the slide.
"No, that's why I appealed it," Utley said in response to the first caller. "If his leg didn't break, we're not having this conversation. It's obviously unfortunate." Utley added that he tried to reach out to Tejada after the incident through David Wright, but that Tejada didn't want to talk to him. "I sent him a very nice bottle of tequila to say sorry."
Utley's next caller: another disgruntled Mets fan. This time, the caller shared some praise for Utley regarding his charity work, but the compliments ended there. It was a pretty one-sided attack on Utley. Take a listen to both interactions in the video below:
Those New York fans also know the Mets-Phillies rivalry is alive and well.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mets lose Familia to shoulder injury
Familia has struggled since returning to Queens this year
-
Babe Ruth rookie card sells for $130K
The 1916 trading card is from when 'The Bambino' played for the Boston Red Sox
-
MLB Prospect Watch: Who's No. 1?
A number of players have intriguing cases, including Nick Senzel and Wander Franco
-
Evaluating MLB's biggest injuries
Here's our regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across...
-
Dodgers' Pollock (elbow) heads to the IL
Pollock's elbow will be examined to assess the severity of infection
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for May 1
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today