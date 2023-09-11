The Chicago Cubs are promoting top outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong to the majors, according to ESPN. He's expected to be activated ahead of Tuesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies.

Crow-Armstrong, 21, has split the season between Double- and Triple-A. In 34 games at the higher level, he's batted .271/.350/.479 with six home runs and 10 stolen bases. CBS Sports ranked him as the 22nd-best prospect in baseball back in June. Here's what we wrote:

The Cubs nabbed Crow-Armstrong from the Mets at the 2021 trade deadline in exchange for a half-season of Javier Báez. That's fitting because, in a very broad sense, the two have similar games. Both are high-quality defenders at premium positions who can slug and run and who have a tendency to post lean walk-to-strikeout ratios. Crow-Armstrong has made adjustments to his swing and approach since joining the Cubs that have him lifting and pulling the ball with abandon. He's been able to maximize his power output as a result, though it's seemingly capped the other components of his triple slash. To his credit, he's made it work so far in Double-A. Will it work as well in the majors? We'll see. His ability to impact the game in center and on the basepaths will grant him a wide berth.

Crow-Armstrong could still be playoff-eligible despite making his debut after the Aug. 31 deadline. The Cubs would need to petition MLB to allow him to replace an injured player on the roster.

The Cubs entered Monday with a 77-67 record on the season, putting them two games up on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second wild-card spot and 2.5 games up over the Miami Marlins for a playoff spot in general. They're also three games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.