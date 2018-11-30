Cubs tender contract to suspended SS Addison Russell; Theo Epstein says team 'will hold him accountable'

On Friday, the Chicago Cubs announced that they would be tendering Addison Russell a 2019 non-guaranteed contract ahead of Friday's deadline. Russell is currently serving a 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. The suspension began on Sept. 21 and Russell is ineligible for activation until May 3.

It was expected that Russell had played his last game for Chicago, even more so when the Cubs acquired infielder Ronald Torreyes from the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Both Russell and Cubs president Theo Epstein issued statements. You can read both of their full statements on the Cubs' tweet linked below.

Here's an except from Russell's statement regarding the Cubs' decision to offer him a deal:

"I offer my heartfelt apology to my family and my former wife Melisa for my past behavior. I also want to apologize to Cubs fans, the Cubs organization, and my teammates for letting them down. Since accepting my suspension, I've had time to reflect on my past behavior and think about the next steps I need to take to grow as a person."

The 24-year-old also explained that he is complying with the MLB-MLBPA treatment plan, having met with a therapist several times a week for the last two months. Russell said he plans to continue the therapy beyond the MLB's required treatment plan.

Right now, Russell is the only player out of the Cubs' seven arbitration-eligbile players that the team has publicly made a decision on.

Here is part of Epstein's statement:

"After a very thorough process, we have chosen to take action to try to become a small part of the solution for Addison, his family, Melisa Reidy and the larger issue of domestic violence prevention. In determining our path forward, we've maintained regular dialogue with Melisa to support her and to listen. We've also consulted with a number of domestic violence experts. Over the past few months, I've maintained frequent communication with Addison, and Cubs personnel have met with him regularly. Earlier this week, Tom Ricketts and I met with Addison in Chicago to assess his progress and communicate our expectations as he works to earn back the trust of our fans and entire organization. He affirmed he understands and accepts those expectations...There is a long road ahead for Addison, and we will hold him accountable. There also is a long road ahead for our organization as we attempt to make some good of this situation. We are committed to being a part of the solution."

Since Major League Baseball instituted its current domestic policy three years ago, suspensions have been handed out to Aroldis Chapman, Jose Reyes, Hector Olivera, Jeurys Familia and Roberto Osuna -- all but Olivera played on a big-league team in 2018.