The Chicago Cubs go for a three-game sweep when they meet the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Cubs (26-22) have won the first two games of the series, 4-3 and 4-1, and have moved within a ½ game of the division-leading Cardinals in the NL Central. Meanwhile the Pirates (18-30) have dropped five straight contests and sit in last place in the division. On Wednesday Chicago's Kyle Hendricks (4-4, 4.74 ERA) takes the mound against lefty Tyler Anderson (3-4, 4.73).

William Hill Sportsbook lists Chicago as the -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Pirates odds, while Pittsburgh is a +125 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. First pitch is at 12:35 p.m. ET. Before making any Pirates vs. Cubs picks, check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a fast start in 2021, going 61-44 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through eight weeks, returning well over $700. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Cubs vs. Pirates. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Pirates vs. Cubs:

Cubs vs. Pirates money line: Chicago -135, Pittsburgh +125

Cubs vs. Pirates run line: Chicago -1.5 (+120)

Cubs vs. Pirates over-under: 7.5 runs

CHC: Craig Kimbrel is tied for third in the majors in saves (11)

PIT: Adam Frazier leads the majors in hits (62)

Why you should back the Cubs



Hendricks has been on a roll recently. In four starts this month, the veteran righty has a 2.36 ERA with 21 strikeouts and three walks in 26.2 innings. Chicago has won three of those starts.

In addition, the Cubs catch a Pittsburgh team at the right time. The Pirates have lost five straight and eight of their last nine. Since May 16, they have scored just 21 runs (2.3 per game) and have allowed 62 (6.9 per game).

Why you should back the Pirates

Pittsburgh has had success against Hendricks in his career. The Pirates are 13-8 in 21 games started by Hendricks, who is 6-10 with a 3.36 ERA against Pittsburgh in his career. In two games against him this season, the Pirates have touched him up for nine runs on 13 hits in eight innings and won both games. Hendricks took the loss in both.

In addition, Anderson pitched well the last time he faced Chicago. On May 9, he gave up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six over eight strong innings. The Pirates won the game 6-5.

How to make Pirates vs. Cubs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the teams combine for 8.3 runs in the simulations, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pirates vs. Cubs? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model off to a hot start in 2021.