A loss against the Philadelphia Phillies and a blown call by umpires were not the only things Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson was upset about on Sunday. Following the controversial loss, which came after umpires called Alec Bohn safe on a play at the plate in the ninth inning even though it was fairly obviously he never touched home, Swanson met with the media after the game to discuss how he felt about the fans throwing trash on the field.

The team lost the game 7-6 because of the controversial call at the plate. The replay seemed to show that Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud tagged Bohm, but even after a review the call stood, leading to a Philadelphia victory.

The home fans at Truist Park then threw trash on the field after the call was confirmed.

Swanson did not like what he saw from those in the stands and wanted to meet with the media to get his opinions on the matter known. He was passionate during the press conference.

Here's what Swanson had to say:

"What happened after [the call] ... I love this city. I love our fans. They're passionate. They care. But what happened after they announced that call, that's the most embarrassing part of the whole night. Not the call, but the reaction and the throwing of things on the field. Because No. 1, it's disrespectful to the people who put in so much work to have the field ready for us every day to make sure it's in the best shape possible. No. 2, endangering players. That's incredibly disrespectful. It's an embarrassing representation of our city because I know, being from here, that's not how we act."

He also commented that it was not safe, most of all, because there are children at the ballpark trying to enjoy the game:

"And then the worst part of it all, I don't think people realize that we have families here. There are kids here. There are kids sitting in the front row and you have bottles whizzing by their heads. Just endangering kids who can't protect themselves is downright embarrassing and it should never happen again."

Swanson wanted his message to the fans to be clear and wrapped his statement up by saying, "It just can't happen. It never needs to happen again."

Other MLB players recognized that the play probably should've went the other way.

Retired third baseman Will Middlebrooks and Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout tweeted about the call, with Trout saying it was "so bad."

The Braves now sit at 4-5, second in the National League East behind the 6-3 Phillies.