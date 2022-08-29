The Arizona Diamondbacks called up top prospect Corbin Carroll on Monday ahead of their series opener against the Phillies. Carroll is a 22-year-old center fielder who hits and throws left-handed. He was the Diamondbacks' first-round pick (16th overall) in the 2019 draft out of high school. He has since shot up through the minors relatively quickly, especially considering there wasn't a minor-league season in 2020.

Carroll started this season at Double-A and was promoted to Triple-A in early July. In 33 games for Triple-A Reno, heading into Sunday, Carroll hit .287/.408/.535 with 11 doubles, seven homers, 22 RBI, 25 runs and 11 steals.

In 93 games this season in total, he has 22 doubles, eight triples, 24 home runs and 31 steals.

Just a few days ago, CBS Sports' RJ Anderson noted that Carroll was likely coming up this September:

Carroll is, alongside [Orioles prospect Gunnar] Henderson, the name most frequently mentioned by scouts and analysts as the best prospect in the minors. He's a center fielder who can really hit and really run, with the biggest knocks against him entailing his durability (90 of his 139 professional appearances have come this season) and some in-zone swing-and-miss issues he battled with earlier this year.

Per MLB.com, Carroll is the top prospect in the Diamondbacks' system and one of the 15 best in all of baseball.

Carroll has exceptional speed and profiles as a leadoff hitter with power who is a big threat on base as well as a likely plus-defender in center field.

The Diamondbacks are 59-67, so while they aren't vastly behind contention, they aren't really contenders. They will have plenty of chances to play spoiler down the stretch, though, and that'll start Monday night at Chase Field against the Phillies.