Diamondbacks reportedly extend Ketel Marte, whose best play should be ahead of him
Marte receives more than $20 million guaranteed
'Tis the season for extensions. Inspired by Opening Day's impending arrival, certain teams and players have put the finishing touches on new long-term pacts. Over the weekend, the Boston Red Sox signed catcher Christian Vazquez for the cost certainty, while the Philadelphia Phillies locked up second-base prospect Scott Kingery before he even appeared in a big-league game.
On Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks followed suit, reportedly extending infielder Ketel Marte for five years and $24 million. Two club options push the deal's potential total value to $46 million, per Zach Buchanan of The Athletic:
From the Diamondbacks' perspective, this deal is a blend of the Vazquez and Kingery pacts, which is to say that it's about both cost certainty and upside. Marte was already under team control through the 2022 season, so the absolute worst-case scenario for the D-Backs is that they won't have to negotiate with him again from now until the day they decline his options.
The best case sees Marte's contract become a bargain.
Marte, who won't turn 25 until October, has had an uneven career. He hit .283/.351/.402 during his 57-game introduction to the majors in 2015, but followed up that breakout with a season so poor that it precipitated his trade from the Seattle Mariners. In Arizona, he posted an 86 OPS+, yet showed off his flashy defense and made progress across the board -- he upped his walk rate and ISO and cut into his strikeout and pop-up rates.
Because of Marte's age and promise, it's fair to think he has a fair amount of upside remaining. Even if he proves to be little more than a second-division starter, the Diamondbacks will walk away from this deal happy campers.
Marte should be happy, too. He just signed for a life-changing amount of coin, and did it without so much as 1,000 big-league plate appearances to his name.
-
2018 MLB win totals: Go Under on Mets
Our proven computer model simulated the entire 2018 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Colon re-signs with Rangers
Colon re-signed with the Rangers on Monday after being released
-
Ranking all MLB team Twitter slogans
Every team that just has its name as a tag should automatically be relegated
-
Pirates prospect steals home
Lolo Sanchez isn't well known, but he will be some day with plays like this
-
Yanks' Bird to miss six to eight weeks
Bird will have a bone spur removed on Tuesday
-
A's offer to take control of Coliseum
The team offered to pay down $135 million in debt for the land