Diamondbacks reportedly extend Ketel Marte, whose best play should be ahead of him

'Tis the season for extensions. Inspired by Opening Day's impending arrival, certain teams and players have put the finishing touches on new long-term pacts. Over the weekend, the Boston Red Sox signed catcher Christian Vazquez for the cost certainty, while the Philadelphia Phillies locked up second-base prospect Scott Kingery before he even appeared in a big-league game.

On Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks followed suit, reportedly extending infielder Ketel Marte for five years and $24 million. Two club options push the deal's potential total value to $46 million, per Zach Buchanan of The Athletic:

I can confirm @RobertMurrayFRS's report that Ketel Marte and the Diamondbacks have agreed to a five-year deal worth $24 million, with two club options worth $22 million. — Zach Buchanan (@ZHBuchanan) March 26, 2018

If both options are exercised, Marte would hit free agency before his age-31 season — Zach Buchanan (@ZHBuchanan) March 26, 2018

From the Diamondbacks' perspective, this deal is a blend of the Vazquez and Kingery pacts, which is to say that it's about both cost certainty and upside. Marte was already under team control through the 2022 season, so the absolute worst-case scenario for the D-Backs is that they won't have to negotiate with him again from now until the day they decline his options.

The best case sees Marte's contract become a bargain.

Marte, who won't turn 25 until October, has had an uneven career. He hit .283/.351/.402 during his 57-game introduction to the majors in 2015, but followed up that breakout with a season so poor that it precipitated his trade from the Seattle Mariners. In Arizona, he posted an 86 OPS+, yet showed off his flashy defense and made progress across the board -- he upped his walk rate and ISO and cut into his strikeout and pop-up rates.

Because of Marte's age and promise, it's fair to think he has a fair amount of upside remaining. Even if he proves to be little more than a second-division starter, the Diamondbacks will walk away from this deal happy campers.

Marte should be happy, too. He just signed for a life-changing amount of coin, and did it without so much as 1,000 big-league plate appearances to his name.