Red Sox ink catcher Christian Vazquez to an extension that's all about cost certainty
Vazquez will become a rich man as the Red Sox gain a year of control
The Boston Red Sox have a number of young, promising position players on their roster. There's Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Devers, and even Xander Bogaerts.
On Saturday, the Red Sox came to terms on an extension with one of their younger starters -- but it wasn't with any of the above. Rather, it was with catcher Christian Vazquez:
To state the obvious: Vazquez's extension is about cost certainty. He's guaranteed more than $13 million, and the Red Sox have a solid figure to put in their ledgers as they prepare for their youngsters to receive increased pay. The added bonus on the team side is that the Red Sox can now control Vazquez for one additional season, should they so choose to do so.
Vazquez, set to enter his age-27 season, is coming off a career year. He hit .290/.330/.404 over 99 games, each mark registering as a new personal-high. The real draw with Vazquez is his glove -- he didn't get the nickname "Mini Yadi" because of his stick. Advanced metrics support the notion that he's an above-average defender, as he's nailed more than 40 percent of attempted basestealers for his career. He also earned more than 10 runs with his framing last season, according to Baseball Prospectus.
On the whole, this is a fine enough deal. The sum is a fortune to him and a pittance to the Red Sox, who can still justify using him as a backup should he fail to maintain his offensive gains.
-
Marlins roster decimated by injuries
The Marlins' roster is a mess
-
Mets option Wheeler, finalize rotation
Wheeler pitched poorly this spring and will open the season in the minors
-
2017 MLB Spring Training
A closer look at the teams in the Cactus League and Grapefruit League
-
Cards in no rush to sign Holland
Holland, an All-Star in 2017, remains a free agent
-
2018 Atlanta Braves season preview
It figures to be a bridge year for Atlanta as they emerge from a rebuild
-
Bumgarner fractures pitching hand
The Giants rotation is suddenly in shambles after injuries to Bumgarner and Jeff Samardzij...