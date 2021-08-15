Arizona Diamondbacks rookie left-hander Tyler Gilbert no-hit the San Diego Padres on Saturday night, making big-league history on an individual and league-wide basis as part of a 7-0 blowout victory.

Gilbert, 27, was making his first career start and just his fourth career appearance in the majors. Nevertheless, he became the fourth pitcher to ever toss a no-no in start No. 1, joining Theodore Breitenstein (1891), Bumpus Jones (1892), and Bob Holloman (1953), according to research conducted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

Additionally, Gilbert's no-hitter was the eighth in the 2021 Major League Baseball regular season, setting a new record. The most no-hitters thrown in a single season in modern times had previously been seven, a mark that was reached most recently in 2015. Eight, then, ties the all-time record, which was set in 1884. (Do note that seven-inning no-hitters are not included, as MLB does not consider them to be official no-nos.)

Gilbert, originally acquired as a minor-league Rule 5 Draft pick from the Los Angeles Dodgers last December, had thrown three shutout innings in relief earlier this month. He leaned heavily on two pitches on Saturday: an upper-80s fastball and a low-80s cutter, throwing them more than 90 percent of the time. Overall, he allowed three walks and he struck out five batters on 102 pitches.

The Diamondbacks offense, meanwhile, provided Gilbert with ample run support. Third baseman Drew Ellis, also a rookie and recent promotion, drove in three runs on his first big-league home run. Josh VanMeter, Ketel Marte, and Pavin Smith -- Arizona's Nos. 1 through 3 hitters -- combined for seven hits, a walk, and two runs batted in on the evening.

Gilbert's no-no is the third in Diamondbacks franchise history. Randy Johnson first threw a perfect game against the Atlanta Braves in 2004, Edwin Jackson then threw a no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays in 2010. Gilbert's is the first of the three to happen at home.

Gilbert's no-hitter is also the first in the majors since a combined effort by the Chicago Cubs on June 24. Prior to the Cubs, Corey Kluber (May 19), Spencer Turnbull (May 18), Wade Miley (May 7), John Means (May 5), Carlos Rodón (April 14), and Joe Musgrove (April 9) had each thrown one this season.