The Los Angeles Dodgers notched a come-from-behind victory against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night, winning by an 11-9 final (box score) that ensures they'll remain two games back of the San Francisco Giants in the National League West race for another night.

The Dodgers entered their half of the seventh trailing the Padres by a 9-5 margin. Mookie Betts delivered his 22nd home run of the season, a solo shot, to reduce the deficit to three. The Dodgers then treated Padres reliever Emilio Pagán's outing as their personal batting practice session during the eighth inning. Max Muncy welcomed Pagán to the game with a home run; A.J. Pollock subsequently followed with a dinger of his own, his second of the evening, making it a one-run contest.

Pagán was able to retire Chris Taylor, but that didn't end his nightmarish outing. Rather, Pagán then gave up a game-tying blast to Cody Bellinger, who was in the game only after Gavin Lux injured himself on a catch attempt. Pagán was allowed to face one more hitter, permitting a double to Justin Turner before finally being removed in favor of Nabil Crismatt.

Unfortunately, for San Diego, Crismatt didn't fare much better. Sure, he induced a fly out from Betts, but he then surrendered a two-run shot off Corey Seager's bat, completing the Dodgers' comeback by giving them an 11-9 lead.

Overall, the Dodgers notched nine extra-base hits over the course of the evening, including six home runs. Four of those came in the eighth inning, marking the first time since 2016 the Dodgers had hit that many home runs in an inning.

The Giants were able to dispose of the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier on Wednesday night, meaning the Dodgers did not gain ground in the division race. Still, the victory kept the Dodgers within two games of the Giants with both teams having four contests remaining on their schedules.

The odds are not in favor of the Dodgers coming from behind to win, but then, that was also true on Wednesday night.