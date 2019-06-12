Dodgers lose red-hot Corey Seager to hamstring injury, but the NL's best team can absorb the blow
The Dodgers already have a nine-game lead in the NL West
The Dodgers lost their second game in a row Tuesday night, but bigger than losing a single game was having their shortstop go down with what they believe is a rather big hamstring injury.
Corey Seager actually went 3 for 4 with a walk in the game to extend what has been a scorching hot streak.
- In his last 20 games, Seager is hitting .382/.447/.671 with 10 doubles, four homers and 19 RBI.
- In 10 games in June, Seager is hitting .425/.465/.675 with seven doubles.
- In his last seven games, Seager is 15 for 30 with six doubles.
Through May 19, Seager was hitting .230/.319/.373 and definitely not looking like his old self as he came off Tommy John surgery, but since then he's been a wrecking crew in the Dodgers' loaded offense.
Now, they'll likely be without him for several weeks. And it won't make a whole lot of difference for the Dodgers.
First off, the Dodgers have a nine-game lead in the NL West. They are still 22 games over .500 while the Rockies, Diamondbacks and Padres haven't been able to put a ton of distance between their wins and losses this season.
Secondly, the Dodgers are stacked. They lead the NL in average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. They can absorb the loss of Seager for a few weeks.
Chris Taylor will probably see an uptick in playing time with Seager down. Taylor has been terrible this season, but he was good last year and pretty great in 2017. With regular playing time, it's very possible he steps up.
If he doesn't? It probably doesn't matter much. The Dodgers are the best team in the NL by a pretty wide margin. They were winning games at a high level before Seager started to get hot and they'll likely keep doing it without him.
