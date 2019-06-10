MLB Power Rankings: The Dodgers sit at No. 1, but let's sort out the rest of the National League powers

The Los Angeles Dodgers sit atop the Power Rankings this week and they are far and away the best team in the NL, which doesn't place another team in the top five overall. The Dodgers don't figure to go anywhere and it looks like once again the road to the World Series on the NL side will run through Dodger Stadium, just as it has four of the last six seasons.

Can anyone get in the Dodgers' way from seeking a third-consecutive World Series birth, as we saw the 2016 Cubs and 2013 Cardinals do? Let's take a look at the wide-open field, notably with what I see as the four obvious favorites to face off with the Dodgers in the NLCS.

They've been in first place pretty much throughout the season and have mostly been consistently good. The offense has lots of talent with Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto, Jean Segura and Bryce Harper leading the way. After losing Andrew McCutchen, however, they have a center-field problem. There's also talent in the rotation, but are Aaron Nola (4.63 ERA) and Jake Arrieta (4.29) going to pitch better? The back-end of the bullpen could stand to be settled in front of Hector Neris, too, with David Robertson hopefully coming back in July.

I definitely like the Phillies to remain in contention the rest of the way and feel like they're a playoff team, but there are legitimate concerns.

Here they come again, having won six of their last eight games. The Braves are actually 18-9 since May 9, but they still seem to even out hot streaks, such as when they lost four of five to close May. The underperformance of Mike Foltynewicz and Kevin Gausman is certainly cause for concern and the Braves seem to share the sentiment, since they just signed Dallas Keuchel. Outside Freddie Freeman (and the Austin Riley shot of life), the offense could stand to be a lot more consistent, too.

The Braves are similar to the Phillies to me, in terms of what I expect going forward. I believe we've got at least a two-team race in the NL East going to the last week of the season.

Christian Yelich is off-the-charts good and Mike Moustakas has 20 homers. The Brewers actually lead the league in homers by a nice margin. The Yasmani Grandal signing has been amazing, too. The Brewers also have a problem at first base and it's possible Lorenzo Cain (33 years old) is entering his age-related decline phase. The rotation behind Zach Davies is a concern and the bullpen in front of Jeremy Jeffress and Josh Hader isn't near what it was last year.

Still, there are a lot of areas where the Brewers could see natural in-season improvement and they're still hanging right with the Cubs. It likely remains the case all season and an NLCS repeat isn't a stretch at all.

4. Cubs

They've been the second-best team in the NL for most of the season, but with two extreme negative stretches. They started the season 1-6 and just recently lost eight of 10 before getting hot again. There isn't much reason for concern with the offense, even if it's top heavy and very reliant on four stars. A pair of 35-year-old lefties in the rotation in Jon Lester and Cole Hamels are going to be inconsistent, Yu Darvish is still a concern and there are plenty of questions in the bullpen, though Craig Kimbrel coming aboard and Pedro Strop being back from injury help. The biggest thing here for me is: Will the Cubs hit one of their extreme cold stretches at the wrong time? I could see it costing them the division and even the wild card or simply getting swept in the NLDS, but when they are going well they could win it all. Timing is everything.

The Field

Could someone else emerge? Sure! The Diamondbacks and Padres are within striking range and have talent. The Rockies run really hot and cold and a well-timed hot streak has gotten them to the postseason before. Hell, they rode one to the 2007 NL pennant. The Mets seem hopelessly broken, but they aren't far off of .500 and all it would take is a hot streak. The Nationals aren't completely buried and have talent. The Cardinals feel like they should be so much better and maybe they'll have another stretch where they win 20 of 30. The Pirates and Reds are long shots but shouldn't be ignored. If pressed to pick one from this group as having the best chance to reach the NLCS, I'll go Cardinals. As noted, they should be much better than this.

My pick here is we see Cubs vs. Dodgers, Part III -- a rubber match, if you will! -- but little would surprise and we still have far more than half the regular season left before a Wild Card Game (I'll say Phillies vs. Brewers with the Braves taking the East) and the divisional round. Maybe the Dodgers even get shocked in the NLDS round? Regardless of how it goes down, it's going to be fun.

Previous rankings: Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Preseason | Offseason