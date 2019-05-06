MLB Power Rankings: AL Central figures to be a two-horse race between the Twins and Indians

On CBS Sports HQ (video above), I power ranked the divisions and the easiest pick was which one to slot last: The AL Central.

The White Sox aren't terrible and can be exciting, but they also aren't good. The Tigers and Royals are pretty terrible. The Tigers and maybe the White Sox have more wins than their true talent level and it's because these three teams all play each other frequently.

On that front, let's mention the Indians. After being completely suffocated on Sunday by a not-so-good Mariners team, the Indians are now 18-14. It's fine, but they have a pitiful offense and are going to be without both Mike Clevinger and Corey Kluber for quite a while. It's hard to call this a reliably good team until something happens with the offense or both fixtures in the rotation return -- and in Kluber's case, pitch like he has in the past.

All of this leaves the door open for the Twins and so far they are walking right through that proverbial door.

Last week, I mentioned that an argument could be made that the Twins were beating up on weak teams, but this week they faced the Astros and Yankees a combined seven times and went 4-3. That's strong and now the next few weeks on the schedule look relatively soft.

How about that power? Man, they've been killing the ball. "He's on pace to ______" is dumb still after just over a month, but I'm going to use it here to put the numbers in perspective.

The Twins have seven players with at least five homers right now. At this rate, players with five home runs are on pace to hit 25 this season. The record for the number of players on a team with at least 25 home runs is six. The 2003 Red Sox were the only team to even have more than five. There have only been 14 teams with five.

They have five players with at least six home runs. At this rate, players with six home runs are on pace to hit 30. The record for the number of players on a team with at least 30 home runs is four (12 different teams with the most recent being the 2009 Phillies).

The Twins have three players with at least seven. At this rate, a player with seven homers is on pace to hit 35. The record for players with at least 35 homers on a team is three. It's been done 15 times, the most recent being the 2016 Orioles.

Just for kicks, Eddie Rosario's 11 homers mean he's on pace for 56.

That's a deep offense. Entering Sunday, they were nearly slugging .500 (.493) as a team and that's ridiculous. Oh, and they'll soon be getting Miguel Sano back from injury. He's been really inconsistent through most of his career, but we've seen his upside. He's still only 26, too, so there's a chance consistency comes.

Meantime, they are getting frontline-quality work in the rotation from Jose Berrios and Jake Odorizzi. Martin Perez is 3-0 with a 2.08 ERA in his last four starts and is really looking the part of a frontliner thanks to his increased velocity -- due to new mechanics -- and his addition of the cutter to his arsenal.

The bullpen as a whole could stand to be better, but the back-end arms are mostly keeping runs off the board.

It's still way early in the season, but the AL Central figures to be a two-horse race (sorry, Derby fans ... too soon?). Heading into the season, we could have predicted that. Most didn't predict that it would be the Twins who clearly looked like the better team, though.

Will it hold? Stay tuned. Even the worst division in baseball can be entertaining. The Twins right now are one of the most entertaining -- and one of the best! -- teams in all of baseball.

