MLB Power Rankings: Yankees begin season with World Series hopes and No. 1 spot

The winter of discontent turned to the spring of contract extensions and now we're headed full steam toward our version of Christmas: Opening Day. Yes, we've already seen two games but those don't really feel like the start of the actual season since both of the participants return to spring training afterward. No, this coming Thursday is the big day. All 30 teams are in action, too, instead of seeing something like three games on the first day and everyone else playing the following day. This is beautiful.

As for how I expect things to shake out this season, let's take a look.

There are three teams that can win the American League. That's it. There will be two other playoff teams, sure, but the Red Sox, Yankees and Astros won't let another team get to the ALCS. They'll all win 100 games again. Pick whatever team you want from that group to represent the AL. I went with the Yankees.

Over in the NL, it's far more murky.

I like the Nationals in the NL East due to the rotation being killer, improvement at the catcher position and Victor Robles breaking out alongside Juan Soto in the outfield. That division, however, has four teams that will be in the mix. It's entirely possible we see all four teams finish with between 81 and 90 wins.

In the Central, we've got a 95-win Cubs team that endured near-worst-case scenarios pretty much everywhere but Javier Baez and Ben Zobrist last year. They'll get lots of bounce-backs (Kris Bryant, Yu Darvish and Willson Contreras as the big ones) and win the division for the third time in four seasons. The Cardinals are going to be better and they won 88 last year. They'll finish second and grab one of the wild cards.

I'm of the belief that the Brewers are good but just had their dream season. Christian Yelich hit .373/.481/.833 with 18 homers and 50 RBI in his last 40 games. He's good, but he's more what he was before that (.309/.372/.514 with 18 homers and 60 RBI in 107 games). Lorenzo Cain is good, but he's also 33 and pretty leg-reliant. Corey Knebel is hurt and I'd be concerned about Josh Hader holding up a full season after 81 1/3 regular season innings in 55 appearances followed up with 10 innings in seven postseason outings. They also lost their pitching coach. They are more 86 wins than 96 to me. That could still get them into the Wild Card Game, but I've got them missing out by an inch to the Phillies.

The Dodgers are the easy and obvious pick to win the NL West. Their season doesn't begin until October. The Rockies contend for another wild card. The rest of the West finishes below .500 and leaves the wild card race to the Phillies, Cardinals (my two picks), Mets, Brewers, Braves and Rockies. The upstart possibilities are the Reds and Padres.

The races in the AL are relatively boring while the NL side has amazing races down to the wire, maybe even with a few more one-game playoffs for Game 163 like last year.

Oh, and I'll get some of the above right and some of the above wrong. It's baseball! Bring it on.