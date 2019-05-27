MLB Power Rankings: High-powered Astros, Dodgers running away with races out west

One thing I've long found a bit funny is hearing people with my job act like they have zero biases. You can be objective while still admitting, "Hey, I'm a Cubs fan." I am and I'm unapologetic about it. At least if you own it, you can avoid people trying to call you out for "East Coast bias." That is one of the most tiresome retorts I ever hear. It's lazy and it's completely unfounded.

As noted, I've long been upfront here. I'm a Cubs fan. As such, I know more about and follow the NL Central more than other divisions. I've also not made it a secret that I also enjoy the West Coast teams. The rationale there is simple. On a run-of-the-mill weeknight, there are generally 11 games starting 7 or 8 p.m. Eastern. Then at 10 p.m. Eastern, there are four games. Come 11:30 or so my time, those four West games are the only ones remaining. It's a lot easier to pay attention to four games than 11 or 15, you know? So I find myself getting to know the West teams a lot more than the East ones. It's only natural.

The problem, this season, is that the races in the West are going to be a snoozefest.

The Astros already have a 6 1/2-game lead -- despite the A's and their nine-game winning streak -- and are pretty clearly head and shoulders better than every other team in the division. Maybe the A's make another strong run and it's possible that's already started, but they aren't going to hang with the Astros. Heading into Sunday, SportsLine had the Astros with a 99.4 percent chance of winning the AL West. That sounds about right. If anything, I'd bump it higher.

Saying that before we even hit June is a bit depressing as someone who loves watching the AL West. It's the reality, though. The Astros won the West by 21 games in 2017 and they probably don't get that high this year, but they will run away and hide.

It's also the reality on the NL side.

SportsLine had the Dodgers at a 97.5 percent chance to win the NL West and, again, it sounds either correct or not aggressive enough.

The Dodgers have a seven-game lead over the Padres. I love the Padres and will continue watching them in their pursuit for a wild card in what many thought was the year before the breakout. They're incredibly fun. They also aren't good enough to stay with the Dodgers. The Dodgers won the West in 2017 by 11 games and it'll be more than that this year.

How the West was won? We likely know before June. Sigh.

Also of note: Neither of these teams has the biggest lead. That would be the Twins, who are making a mockery of the AL Central and round out my top three. Three of the six races potentially being boat races? Thank God for the wild card.