MLB Power Rankings: An NL East divide is forming with the Phillies and Braves far ahead of the pack

Before we dive into this week's rankings, a quick note: Let the 13-2 Mariners becoming the 23-26 Mariners serve as a reminder at how quickly things can turn in a league where the teams we follow play damn near everyday. They went from the best record in baseball to a non-contender really fast. Things could flip again, too!

Keep this in mind as we proceed.

Onto the NL East.

The sentiment heading into the season was that there were four teams that could legitimately take the division this season. Some of us even picked the defending division champion Braves to finish fourth (and definitely didn't mean it as an insult). I though the division would be competitive four deep.

Instead, there might be a bit of a divide emerging.

At 27-19, the Phillies are the third-best team in the NL and a clear division favorite at this point. They've been above water all year after starting 4-0 and never falling back to .500. It's safe to say this is a good team.

The Braves have dealt with injury issues to the pitching staff but are starting to get settled and now sit 25-22 after having won seven of their past nine games all against quality competition. It looks like they are going to hang around.

On the other hand, the concerns with the Mets and Nationals seem legitimate by now.

The Mets have lost five in a row including being swept by the Marlins. The Marlins were a pathetic 10-31 before the series. The Marlins managed to shut out the Mets in back-to-back games. The Mets now have a negative-23 run differential and only have a better record than two NL teams -- the Marlins and the ... Nationals.

The Nats are now seven games under .500 with a negative-29 run differential. While the Mets have the same record as both the Rockies and Giants, the Nationals trail. Of the 15 teams, the Nationals have the 14th-best record, topping only the Marlins.

Think about that. There are zero teams worse than the Mets in the NL Central or NL West by record and they sit in third place in the NL East right now. The Mets are exactly the same distance (6 1/2 games) away from first place as they are from the Marlins, who are on pace to win 48 games this season.

Again, back to what we said about the Mariners above: Things can change fast.

But it really looks like the division where we thought it might go four deep is starting to divide into 2/2/1 (contenders/non-contenders/horrible). We'll see if it holds.

