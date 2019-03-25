2019 MLB season predictions: CBS Sports staff picks for World Series champion, MVP, Cy Young and more

We're almost there, friends. The 2019 Major League Baseball season is upon us. Below you'll find the CBS Sports baseball staff predictions for the order of division finishes, postseason and the individual awards.



There's an interesting contrast to the leagues that shouldn't come as much surprise. There's a pretty well known consensus that the AL has three powerhouse teams with the Indians seemingly the heavy favorite in the Central and then there's a group with the Rays, A's, Twins and Angels from which to pick the fifth playoff team -- at least in the minds of most.



On the other hand, over in the NL, only really the Marlins seem like a definite non-contender, though are consensus also keeps the Giants and likely the Diamondbacks out of the picture of contention.



In looking at how things shook out, I'm guessing the most complaints would come from Braves and Brewers fans. I can only speak for myself, but it was more a reflection of tough competition than trying to say the teams are much worse. I like the Brewers for mid-to-high 80s in wins and that'll only be enough to finish third. Similar with the Braves, I'll go something like 83 wins and trailing the other three NL East contenders (and I'm barely behind the Mets, with whom I'd predict around one more win).



On the awards, I've grown weary of getting cute, hence specifically the Vlad, Scherzer and Trout picks. Just because it's easy doesn't mean it won't happen, though Trout and Scherzer were both runners-up last year.



The biggest message is this is all in good fun. We're gonna hit a lot and we're gonna miss a good number. It happens. The unpredictability for the most part is what makes baseball great.



Let's get to it!

2019 MLB Season Picks Award Matt Snyder Dayn Perry Mike Axisa R.J. Anderson Katherine Acquavella AL MVP Mike Trout Alex Bregman Mike Trout Aaron Judge Alex Bregman NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt Ronald Acuna Paul Goldschmidt Javier Baez Paul Goldschmidt AL Cy Young Gerrit Cole Corey Kluber Justin Verlander Chris Sale Justin Verlander NL Cy Young Max Scherzer Max Scherzer Max Scherzer Walker Buehler Max Scherzer AL Rookie of the Year Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Yusei Kikuchi Yusei Kikuchi Yusei Kikuchi Vladimir Guerrero Jr. NL Rookie of the Year Nick Senzel Victor Robles Pete Alonso Victor Robles Victor Robles AL Manager of the Year Rocco Baldelli Charlie Montoyo Rocco Baldelli Aaron Boone Rocco Baldelli NL Manager of the Year Dave Martinez Dave Martinez Mike Shildt Dave Martinez Dave Martinez AL Comeback Player of the Year Miguel Cabrera Byron Buxton Miguel Cabrera Byron Buxton Byron Buxton NL Comeback Player of the Year Corey Seager Corey Seager Yu Darvish Corey Seager Corey Seager