Baltimore Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg suffered a broken right hand on Wednesday when he was hit by a Yerry Rodríguez pitch during the fifth inning of a win against the Toronto Blue Jays. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters he's hopeful that Westburg will be able to make his return before the end of the regular season.

Westburg, 25, is in the midst of a breakout season with the Orioles. He entered Wednesday having hit .271/.317/.500 (132 OPS+) with 18 home runs and six stolen bases over the course of 100 games. His contributions had been estimated to be worth 2.4 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's calculations.

Baseball Prospectus' injury database reveals that players tend to miss 48 days on average and 45 days on median because of fractured hands. Do note that every injury is unique in its own way. Still, should Westburg follow those trends, he would be in line to return around the middle of September. The Orioles' regular season will conclude about two weeks later, suggesting there should be some wiggle room.

Westburg will become the second notable Orioles infielder to hit the IL in recent weeks. Jorge Mateo was placed on the shelf just over a week ago after suffering an elbow subluxation following a collision with with Gunnar Henderson. Baltimore recalled baseball's top prospect, Jackson Holliday, earlier Wednesday. He responded by hitting his first MLB home run: a grand slam.

With the win on Wednesday, the Orioles are now 65-44 on the season. They entered Wednesday a half game up on the New York Yankees in the American League East. The Yankees also scored a win on Wednesday afternoon, completing a sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies, meaning that the Orioles will maintain that lead but not gain.

Baltimore will now take to the road for a four-game set against the Cleveland Guardians in what could eventually prove to be an American League Championship Series preview.