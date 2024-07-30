jazz-chisholm-yankees-getty.png
Major League Baseball's 2024 trade season is in the books. The trade market heated up in recent days before the 6 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday. While there were plenty of impact players who stayed put (including Blake Snell, Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr. and Tarik Skubal), a handful of big names ended up changing teams.

That group includes Jack Flaherty, the right-handed pitcher who went from the Tigers to the Dodgers on Tuesday. Randy Arozarena (Mariners), Carlos Estévez (Phillies) and Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Yankees) were all moved over the weekend.

While there weren't as many blockbusters as usual at this year's deadline, there were lots of moves in the last week. We've kept track of every major deal and you can catch up on all the moves below.

2024 MLB trade deadline tracker

July 30

TeamAcquired


Baltimore
LHP Gregory Soto


Philadelphia
RHP Seth Johnson, RHP Moises Chace 


TeamAcquired


San Diego
LHP Martín Pérez


Pittsburgh
LHP Ronaldys Jimenez


TeamAcquired


Arizona
RHP Dylan Floro


Washington
3B Andrés Chaparro


TeamAcquired


Boston
RHP Luis Garcia


L.A. Angels
RHP Ryan Zeferjahn, UTL Matthew Lugo, RHP Yeferson Vargas, UTL Niko Kavadas



TeamAcquired


Baltimore
OF Austin Slater, INF Livan Soto, cash considerations


Cincinnati
Player to be named later, cash considerations


TeamAcquired


San Francisco
OF Mark Canha


Detroit
RHP Eric Silva


TeamAcquired


Tampa Bay
OF Dylan Carlson


St. Louis
RHP Shawn Armstrong


TeamAcquired


N.Y. Yankees
RHP Enyel De Los Santos, RHP Thomas Balboni Jr.


San Diego
OF Brandon Lockridge


TeamAcquired


L.A. Dodgers
OF Kevin Kiermaier


Toronto
LHP Ryan Yarbrough


TeamAcquired


L.A. Dodgers
RHP Jack Flaherty


Detroit
1B/C Thayron Liranzo, SS Trey Sweeney



TeamAcquired


Philadelphia
LHP Tanner Banks


Chi. White Sox
SS William Bergolla


TeamAcquired


Baltimore
DH Eloy Jiménez


Chi. White Sox
LHP Trey McGough


TeamAcquired


N.Y. Mets
RHP Huascar Brazoban


Miami
INF Wilfredo Lara



TeamAcquired


Pittsburgh
UTL Isiah Kiner-Falefa


Toronto
OF Charles McAdoo


TeamAcquired


Pittsburgh
OF Bryan De La Cruz


Miami
RHP Jun-Seok Shim, UTL Garrett Forrester


TeamAcquired


N.Y. Mets
RHP Tyler Zuber


Tampa Bay
RHP Paul Gervase


TeamAcquired


San Diego
LHP Tanner Scott, RHP Bryan Hoeing


Miami
LHP Robby Snelling, RHP Adam Mazur, INF Graham Pauley, INF Jay Beshears


TeamAcquired


Minnesota
RHP Trevor Richards


Toronto
SS Jay Harry


TeamAcquired


Seattle
RHP JT Chargois


Miami
RHP Will Schomberg



TeamAcquired


N.Y. Mets
RHP Paul Blackburn


Oakland
RHP Kade Morris


TeamAcquired


Kansas City
RHP Lucas Erceg


Oakland
RHP Mason Barnett, RHP Will Klein, OF Jared Dickey


TeamAcquired


Kansas City
SS Paul DeJong


Chi. White Sox
RHP Jarold Rosado


TeamAcquired


Texas
LHP Andrew Chafin


Detroit
RHP Joseph Montalvo, RHP Chase Lee


TeamAcquired


Cleveland
RHP Alex Cobb


San Francisco
LHP Jacob Bresnahan, player to be named later


TeamAcquired


Boston
RHP Lucas Sims


Cincinnati
RHP Ovis Portes


TeamAcquired


Arizona
1B Josh Bell


Miami
Cash considerations


TeamAcquired


Pittsburgh
LHP Josh Walker


N.Y. Mets
LHP Nicolas Carreno


TeamAcquired


Baltimore
LHP Trevor Rogers


Miami
INF Connor Norby, OF Kyle Stowers


TeamAcquired


N.Y. Yankees
RHP Mark Leiter Jr.


Chi. Cubs
INF Ben Cowles, RHP Jack Neely


July 29

TeamAcquired


Atlanta
OF/DH Jorge Soler, RHP Luke Jackson


San Francisco
INF Sabin Ceballos, LHP Tyler Matzek



TeamAcquired


Milwaukee
RHP Frankie Montas


Cincinnati
OF Joey Weimer, RHP Jakob Junis


TeamAcquired


L.A. Dodgers
UTL Amed Rosario


Tampa Bay
RHP Michael Flynn


TeamAcquired


Houston
LHP Yusei Kikuchi


Toronto
RHP Jake Bloss, UTL Joey Loperfido, INF Will Wagner


TeamAcquired


Cleveland
OF Lane Thomas


Washington
LHP Alex Clemmey, INF Rafael Ramirez, INF Jose Tena


TeamAcquired


Seattle
DH Justin Turner


Toronto
OF RJ Schreck


TeamAcquired


L.A. Dodgers
UTL Tommy Edman, RHP Michael Kopech, RHP Oliver Gonzalez


St. Louis
RHP Erick Fedde, OF Tommy Pham, PTBNL from Dodgers


Chi. White Sox
OF Miguel Vargas, 2B Jeral Perez, INF Alexander Albertus, PTBNL from Dodgers


TeamAcquired


Kansas City
RHP Michael Lorenzen


Texas
LHP Walter Pennington


July 28

TeamAcquired


Texas
C Carson Kelly


Detroit
C Liam Hicks, RHP Tyler Owens


TeamAcquired


Chi. Cubs
INF Isaac Paredes


Tampa Bay
INF Christopher Morel, RHP Hunter Bigge, RHP Ty Johnson


July 27

TeamAcquired


San Diego
RHP Jason Adam


Tampa Bay
RHP Dylan Lesko, OF Homer Bush Jr., C J.D. Gonzalez


TeamAcquired


N.Y. Mets
OF Jesse Winker


Washington
RHP Tyler Stuart


TeamAcquired


Philadelphia
RHP Carlos Estévez


L.A. Angels
RHP George Klassen, LHP Samuel Aldegheri


TeamAcquired


N.Y. Yankees
OF Jazz Chisholm Jr.


Miami
C Agustin Ramirez and INF Jared Serna, INF Abrahan Ramirez


TeamAcquired


Chi. Cubs
RHP Nate Pearson


Toronto
IF Josh Rivera, OF Yohendrick Pinango


July 26

TeamAcquired


Baltimore
RHP Zach Eflin


Tampa Bay
OF Matthew Etzel, RHP Jackson Baumeister, UTL Mac Horvath


TeamAcquired


Philadelphia
OF Austin Hays


Baltimore
RHP Seranthony Domínguez, OF Cristian Pache


TeamAcquired


Seattle
RHP Yimi Garcia


Toronto
OF Jonatan Clase, C Jacob Sharp


TeamAcquired


N.Y. Mets
RHP Ryne Stanek


Seattle
OF Rhylan Thomas


TeamAcquired


Seattle
OF Randy Arozarena


Tampa Bay
OF Aidan Smith, RHP Brody Hopkins, PTBNL


TeamAcquired


Boston
LHP James Paxton


L.A. Dodgers
INF Moises Bolivar


July 25

TeamAcquired


Arizona
A.J. Puk


Miami
INF Deyvison De Los Santos, OF Andrew Pintar