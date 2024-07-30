Major League Baseball's 2024 trade season is in the books. The trade market heated up in recent days before the 6 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday. While there were plenty of impact players who stayed put (including Blake Snell, Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr. and Tarik Skubal), a handful of big names ended up changing teams.
That group includes Jack Flaherty, the right-handed pitcher who went from the Tigers to the Dodgers on Tuesday. Randy Arozarena (Mariners), Carlos Estévez (Phillies) and Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Yankees) were all moved over the weekend.
While there weren't as many blockbusters as usual at this year's deadline, there were lots of moves in the last week. We've kept track of every major deal and you can catch up on all the moves below.
2024 MLB trade deadline tracker
July 30
|RHP Luis Garcia
|RHP Ryan Zeferjahn, UTL Matthew Lugo, RHP Yeferson Vargas, UTL Niko Kavadas
|OF Austin Slater, INF Livan Soto, cash considerations
|Player to be named later, cash considerations
|RHP Enyel De Los Santos, RHP Thomas Balboni Jr.
|OF Brandon Lockridge
July 29
|OF/DH Jorge Soler, RHP Luke Jackson
|INF Sabin Ceballos, LHP Tyler Matzek
|OF Lane Thomas
|LHP Alex Clemmey, INF Rafael Ramirez, INF Jose Tena
|UTL Tommy Edman, RHP Michael Kopech, RHP Oliver Gonzalez
|RHP Erick Fedde, OF Tommy Pham, PTBNL from Dodgers
|OF Miguel Vargas, 2B Jeral Perez, INF Alexander Albertus, PTBNL from Dodgers
July 28
|INF Isaac Paredes
|INF Christopher Morel, RHP Hunter Bigge, RHP Ty Johnson
July 27
|OF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|C Agustin Ramirez and INF Jared Serna, INF Abrahan Ramirez
July 26
|RHP Zach Eflin
|OF Matthew Etzel, RHP Jackson Baumeister, UTL Mac Horvath