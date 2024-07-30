Major League Baseball's 2024 trade season is in the books. The trade market heated up in recent days before the 6 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday. While there were plenty of impact players who stayed put (including Blake Snell, Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr. and Tarik Skubal), a handful of big names ended up changing teams.

That group includes Jack Flaherty, the right-handed pitcher who went from the Tigers to the Dodgers on Tuesday. Randy Arozarena (Mariners), Carlos Estévez (Phillies) and Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Yankees) were all moved over the weekend.

While there weren't as many blockbusters as usual at this year's deadline, there were lots of moves in the last week. We've kept track of every major deal and you can catch up on all the moves below.

2024 MLB trade deadline tracker

July 30

Team Acquired





Baltimore LHP Gregory Soto





Philadelphia RHP Seth Johnson, RHP Moises Chace







Team Acquired





San Diego LHP Martín Pérez





Pittsburgh LHP Ronaldys Jimenez







Team Acquired





Arizona RHP Dylan Floro





Washington 3B Andrés Chaparro







Team Acquired





Boston RHP Luis Garcia





L.A. Angels RHP Ryan Zeferjahn, UTL Matthew Lugo, RHP Yeferson Vargas, UTL Niko Kavadas









Team Acquired





Baltimore OF Austin Slater, INF Livan Soto, cash considerations





Cincinnati Player to be named later, cash considerations







Team Acquired





San Francisco OF Mark Canha





Detroit RHP Eric Silva







Team Acquired





N.Y. Yankees RHP Enyel De Los Santos, RHP Thomas Balboni Jr.





San Diego OF Brandon Lockridge







Team Acquired





L.A. Dodgers OF Kevin Kiermaier





Toronto LHP Ryan Yarbrough







Team Acquired





L.A. Dodgers RHP Jack Flaherty





Detroit 1B/C Thayron Liranzo, SS Trey Sweeney









Team Acquired





N.Y. Mets RHP Huascar Brazoban





Miami INF Wilfredo Lara









Team Acquired





Pittsburgh UTL Isiah Kiner-Falefa





Toronto OF Charles McAdoo







Team Acquired





Pittsburgh OF Bryan De La Cruz





Miami RHP Jun-Seok Shim, UTL Garrett Forrester







Team Acquired





San Diego LHP Tanner Scott, RHP Bryan Hoeing





Miami LHP Robby Snelling, RHP Adam Mazur, INF Graham Pauley, INF Jay Beshears







Team Acquired





Minnesota RHP Trevor Richards





Toronto SS Jay Harry







Team Acquired





Seattle RHP JT Chargois





Miami RHP Will Schomberg









Team Acquired





N.Y. Mets RHP Paul Blackburn





Oakland RHP Kade Morris







Team Acquired





Kansas City RHP Lucas Erceg





Oakland RHP Mason Barnett, RHP Will Klein, OF Jared Dickey







Team Acquired





Texas LHP Andrew Chafin





Detroit RHP Joseph Montalvo, RHP Chase Lee







Team Acquired





Cleveland RHP Alex Cobb





San Francisco LHP Jacob Bresnahan, player to be named later







Team Acquired





Boston RHP Lucas Sims





Cincinnati RHP Ovis Portes







Team Acquired





Arizona 1B Josh Bell





Miami Cash considerations







Team Acquired





Pittsburgh LHP Josh Walker





N.Y. Mets LHP Nicolas Carreno







Team Acquired





Baltimore LHP Trevor Rogers





Miami INF Connor Norby, OF Kyle Stowers







July 29

Team Acquired





Milwaukee RHP Frankie Montas





Cincinnati OF Joey Weimer, RHP Jakob Junis







July 28

July 27

July 26

Team Acquired





Philadelphia OF Austin Hays





Baltimore RHP Seranthony Domínguez, OF Cristian Pache







July 25