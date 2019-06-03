MLB Power Rankings: Red Sox among six contenders that have not lived up to the hype

Hey, it's June!

At some point, we have to -- I'd actually phrase it "get to" because I find it to be a chore -- stop saying "it's early, but" in the Major League Baseball season. A good point to do so -- while also acknowledging just how much season is left -- is when the calendar turns to June. While there's still obviously more than half the season remaining, a sample of roughly 60 games isn't near small enough to just scoff at what we've seen to this point. More than a third of the games this season are banked and those results can't be changed. It's a significant chunk.

Runs will happen. Collapses will happen. Teams will suffer major injuries, teams will get important players back from injury. Trades will happen. Yada, yada, yada. We know all this. Drawing a definitive conclusion now would still be folly, but we've got a lot of baseball to go on.

With this in mind, I have picked out the six expected contenders who I would consider the most disappointing in baseball from the perspective of preseason expectations versus their status heading into June. We'll take a look at what kind of shape each team is to turn things around, or if they've already started to, and how the prospects look moving forward.

Since we've experience the ride, we know where the Red Sox sit right now isn't really that problematic. Go back to mid-March and tell the fans of the defending champs they'd be 9 1/2 games back of the Yankees after a loss in the Bronx on June 1. I can't imagine the reaction would have been anything we'd love to witness.

Big picture, though, the Red Sox went 16-11 in June after a brutal start and they still sit in the playoff mix in the AL. With so many games remaining and so much talent on this team, it's hard to be overly concerned.

Then again, they have lost four of five, so maybe let's freak out again.

Seriously, though, it would be shocking if they weren't contending come September.

The three-time defending AL Central champions won the AL pennant in 2016 and 102 games in 2017. They entered the season in a division with what looked like three bottom-feeding teams and a marginal-at-best one. Ownership cried poor and the team got actively worse in the offseason. Meanwhile, the Twins got better and are playing like world-beaters at the moment. Team that with key injuries and whatever happened to Jose Ramirez and the Indians are already 11 1/2 games back. They are tied with the White Sox.

Press the proverbial panic button. Again, I wouldn't say anything definitive, but it's hard to like the Indians' chances at a fourth-straight Central title, much less any sort of deep playoff run. They might even end up sellers in July.

The lowest level of confidence here without giving up.

Some might think including them is a stretch, but the Mets hired a new GM -- and refused to hire candidates who wanted to rebuild -- then had a noisy offseason. Or at least half of one. They didn't go all the way and have been left with mediocrity. They are 29-31, Robinson Cano might have finally hit his age limit and Edwin Diaz isn't near what he was last year for the Mariners. I'm not sure I like the upward mobility here. In fact, they feel more likely a fourth-place team.

Despite losing Bryce Harper, the Nationals made some splashes in the offseason and who wouldn't love a rotation with Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin at the top? A good number of people predicted the Nats to take the division. Instead, they were a lot closer to the Marlins than first place just last weekend.

Now, the Nats have won seven of their last nine and could be turning a corner. They have a host of winnable, non-gimme games before hosting the Phillies for four (June 17-20) and Braves for three (June 21-23) in what could be a huge week this month. If they do make a big dent there, their next four series come against the Marlins, Tigers, Marlins and Royals.

Don't sleep on these guys.

The Cardinals started 20-10 and then were abysmal for weeks. Given preseason expectations, I can't imagine Cardinals Nation would have been pleased back in March if you said, "you're going to have to win a game on May 31 to enter June at exactly .500." Yet that's what happened as they closed down a 9-18 month.

This weekend, however, the Cardinals swept the Cubs and did so with a youthful exuberance throughout. It seemed like it was the Cubs whole stole their mojo with a sweep in Wrigley nearly a month ago, so maybe this got it back. The schedule here in the next several weeks is a lot softer than it was in May and the Cardinals were, frankly, a lot better than they were playing.

I'm going with a contender here. They just weathered a terrible month. It happens.

Two years in a row, the Rockies were in the wild card. This year they started 3-12. Come May 28, they still hadn't gotten to .500 since that awful start, even with a few different hot streaks of varying degrees.

I'd say even entering June with a 29-27 record might've been a bit disappointing to Rockies fans if we told them back in March. Lukewarm, perhaps, but certainly not excitement.

At present, though, the Rockies have won nine games in a row. They sit just a half-game out of playoff position.

I expect they'll be pretty up and down all season but will certainly stay in or at least close to contention. The 3-12 start is but a distant memory (also, since that start, the Dodgers are the only NL team with a better record).

