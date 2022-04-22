The Los Angeles Dodgers placed veteran right-handed reliever Blake Treinen on the injured list on Friday with what the team described as right shoulder discomfort. Los Angeles promoted lefty Garrett Cleavinger from Triple-A to fill the roster spot.

Treinen, 33 years old, has made just three appearances this season, and none since April 14. In those outings, he's allowed one run on one hit and no walks. He's also struck out five of the 10 batters he's faced. It's worth noting that Treinen's sinker velocity was down more than a mile per hour from last season; instead of throwing his sinker at 97.4 mph, he was throwing it at 96.1 mph, according to Statcast.

The Dodgers haven't provided a timetable on how much time Treinen might miss. He's in the second and final guaranteed year of a contract that ensured him $17.5 million. The Dodgers possess an option on his services for next season for $8 million. Treinen, now in his third season with Los Angeles, has posted a 2.50 ERA (168 ERA+) and a 3.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 102 appearances for his Dodgers career.

Expect manager Dave Roberts to turn to some combination of Daniel Hudson, Brusdar Graterol, Alex Vesia, and Phil Bickford to bridge the gap between the Dodgers' starters and closer Craig Kimbrel.

Cleavinger, who will celebrate his 28th birthday on Saturday, has already made one appearance for the Dodgers this season. His next outing will be the 25 of his career, with the first 24 seeing him amass a 3.72 ERA (116 ERA+) and a 1.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The Dodgers originally acquired Cleavinger from the Philadelphia Phillies as part of a three-team trade that also involved the Tampa Bay Rays.