Dodgers sign former Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud, add another right-handed bat to roster

Last week, catcher Travis d'Arnaud was released by the New York Mets. It didn't take him long to find a new employer, however, as on Sunday he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Travis d'Arnaud has signed with #Dodgers. @jorgecastillo had 1st. LAD had talked to #Mets about d’Arnaud in the offseason before moving to Russell Martin. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) May 5, 2019

The Dodgers optioned Matt Beaty to make room for d’Arnaud. They’ll go with three catchers for now. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) May 5, 2019

D'Arnaud, 30, missed most of last season due to injury and was off to a slow start this year (.087/.160/.087 in 25 trips to the plate). He's struggled to remain on the field throughout his career, and has posted an 81 OPS+ since the start of the 2016 season. Nonetheless, he's a quality receiver who has produced at the dish in the past. That was enough to get L.A.'s interest.

Interestingly, the Dodgers will now carry three backstops -- Austin Barnes, and Russell Martin are the others -- each of whom has played other positions. L.A. reportedly will use d'Arnaud in the field as well as behind the plate.