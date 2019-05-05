Dodgers sign former Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud, add another right-handed bat to roster
d'Arnaud was released by the Mets last week
Last week, catcher Travis d'Arnaud was released by the New York Mets. It didn't take him long to find a new employer, however, as on Sunday he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
D'Arnaud, 30, missed most of last season due to injury and was off to a slow start this year (.087/.160/.087 in 25 trips to the plate). He's struggled to remain on the field throughout his career, and has posted an 81 OPS+ since the start of the 2016 season. Nonetheless, he's a quality receiver who has produced at the dish in the past. That was enough to get L.A.'s interest.
Interestingly, the Dodgers will now carry three backstops -- Austin Barnes, and Russell Martin are the others -- each of whom has played other positions. L.A. reportedly will use d'Arnaud in the field as well as behind the plate.
