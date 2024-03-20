The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres close out their two-game Seoul Series to start the MLB season when the two teams square off on Thursday at Gocheok SkyDome in Seoul, South Korea. In the first game of the 2024 MLB season on Wednesday, the Dodgers rallied from a one-run deficit en route to beating the Padres, 5-2. The key play of the game was a ground ball that went through the web of Jake Cronenworth's glove, allowing Los Angeles to stay out of a double play and break a 2-2 tie in a four-run eighth inning. On Thursday, the Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto will square off against the Padres' Joe Musgrove on the mound.



First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 a.m. ET. Los Angeles is the -183 money line favorite in the latest Dodgers vs. Padres odds, while San Diego is a +152 underdog. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Padres vs. Dodgers picks, check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It is coming off a profitable 93-74 season on top-rated MLB picks, and it excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 18-6 (+766). Anybody following it has seen big returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Padres and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's Seoul Series picks. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Padres vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Padres money line: Los Angeles -183, San Diego +152

Dodgers vs. Padres run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+112), San Diego +1.5 (-132)

Dodgers vs. Padres over/under: 8.5 runs

LAD: Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a 1.21 ERA for the Orix Buffaloes in 2023

SD: Xander Bogaerts tied for eighth last year in the NL in hits (170)

Dodgers vs. Padres picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Dodgers



Los Angeles starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been a dominant pitcher in Japan over the past several seasons. Signed in the offseason to a 12-year, $325 million contract, Yamamoto throws six pitches, including a four-seam fastball, splitter and curve. He had a career 1.72 ERA in Japan in almost 1,000 innings and went 16-6 with a 1.21 ERA for the Orix Buffaloes last year.

In addition, Shohei Ohtani already seems to be in midseason form. In Wednesday's season opener, he went 2-for-5, including a rocket base hit to right field, and drove in a run. He is coming off a season in which he led the majors in OPS (1.066), ranked fourth in home runs (44) despite playing just 135 games and won his second American League MVP Award. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Padres

San Diego starter Joe Musgrove ended last season on a roll. Over his final 12 starts of last season, Musgrove went 9-1 with a 1.84 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP. The Padres went 9-3 over those 12 games. This year, the 31-year-old righty is coming off his best start of spring training, allowing just two hits and one run over 4.1 innings against Oakland.

The Padres have a bullpen to give the Dodgers' lefty-heavy lineup problems in the late innings. Because of an expanded roster for the Seoul Series, manager Mike Shildt has four lefties at his disposal to play mix-and-match. That bodes well against a Los Angeles lineup that on Wednesday featured six lefthanded batters. See which team to back here.

How to make Dodgers vs. Padres picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.1 combined run. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get the model's MLB picks only at SportsLine.

So who wins the second game of the 2024 MLB season and Padres vs. Dodgers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that went 93-74 on its top-rated MLB picks last season, and find out.