The Los Angeles Dodgers go for the sweep on Thursday afternoon as they take on the Cincinnati Reds. The Dodgers have won the first two games of the series by a combined total of 16-6. They are 6-0 against the Reds for the season. It's a big-name pitching matchup with lefty Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 2.08 ERA) on the hill for Los Angeles and hard-throwing rookie Hunter Greene (3-7, 5.26 ERA) starting for Cincinnati.

First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is the -220 favorite (risk $220 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Reds odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total runs is set at nine.

Dodgers vs. Reds money line: Dodgers -220, Reds +190

Dodgers vs. Reds over-under: 9 runs

Dodgers vs. Reds run line: Dodgers -1.5 (-135)



LAD: The Dodgers are 6-0 against the Reds this year

CIN: The Reds have returned -1686 on the money line this year

Why you should back the Dodgers

Kershaw is in the early Cy Young conversation with a 4-1 record, a 2.08 ERA and 40 strikeouts on the season. He hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in a start since April 18. Los Angeles has completely dominated Cincinnati this season, sweeping the Reds back in April and now the Dodgers are on the verge of doing it again. L.A. has won each matchup against Cincinnati this season by at least two runs.

Greene has a big arm, but he's given up at least four earned runs in three of his last five starts. Los Angeles has one of the league's best lineups, including four regulars -- Freddie Freeman, Gavin Lux, Mookie Betts and Trea Turner -- who are all hitting above .270. Betts leads the team with 17 home runs.

Why you should back the Reds

Despite a few shaky starts, Greene has shown the ability to quiet an opposing lineup. He's given up two or fewer runs in five starts this year. He dominated the Diamondbacks with a seven-inning, one-hit shutout performance earlier this month.

Kershaw hasn't gotten much run support recently. The Dodgers lost his last two starts due to that. Cincinnati has some hot bats such as shortstop Kyle Farmer, who is hitting .286, and third baseman Brandon Drury (.267, 14 home runs), so the Reds have the potential to breakthrough as a big underdog in this spot.

How to make Reds vs. Dodgers picks

