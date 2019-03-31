Fan on life support with fractured skull following fight outside Dodger Stadium
The fight happened following the Dodgers' marathon game with Arizona on Friday
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks played a marathon game that began on Friday night and ended after 4 A.M. on the East Coast. On the night of the six-hour game, there was a fight in the parking lot outside Dodger Stadium that left 45-year-old Rafael Reyna on life support after he suffered a fractured skull. CBS Los Angeles has more information:
Reyna was walking through the parking lot on the phone with his wife, Christel Reyna, sometime after 12 a.m. when a man confronted him.
Christel told CBSLA she could hear someone yelling at her husband, and then heard a loud thump.
She remained on the phone as strangers tended to Reyna. She could hear one of them saying that he was bleeding.
The father of four was taken to County USC Medical Center where he was placed on life support, according to his wife.
LAPD has not yet taken anyone into custody. They do, however, have some details about a suspect, as they believe he "was a man in his 20s and drove off in a white SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner."
