The Orioles have promoted Jackson Holliday to the majors and the heavily-hyped prospect is expected to debut Wednesday night in Boston's Fenway Park. He'll first play at home Friday, when the Orioles are in Camden Yards to host the Brewers.

Holliday was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2022 out of high school. He appeared in 20 games that year between Rookie Ball and Class A, hitting .297/.489/.422. Last year, he played in 125 games between Class A (14 games), High A (57), Double-A (36) and Triple-A (18), slashing .323/.442/.499 with 30 doubles, nine triples, 12 homers, 75 RBI, 113 runs and 25 stolen bases.

Late in spring training, the Orioles announced that he'd been demoted to minor-league camp and would open the season in Triple-A. In 10 games for Norfolk, he hit .333/.482/.595 with five doubles, two homers, nine RBI, 18 runs(!) and a stolen base. Now, he's a big-leaguer.

Here are five things to know about Jackson Holliday.

1. Strong bloodlines

If the name sounds familiar, yes, this is Matt Holliday's son. Matt was a seven-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger and 2007 NL batting champion. He played in three World Series, winning NLCS MVP with the 2007 Rockies and a ring with the 2011 Cardinals.

It isn't always the case, but generally speaking, sons of MLB players have amazing makeup in addition to the physical skills with which they were gifted in the genetic lottery. It isn't difficult to figure out how, as they grew up around the game and in MLB clubhouses, learning by osmosis some things about what being an MLB player is like. They also, by the nature of dad's lucrative career, are afforded the best training, equipment and more.

Here's Jackson raking in Coors Field at age 3:

Jackson Holliday is set to wear No. 7 with the Orioles. That was Matt's number with the Cardinals from 2010-16 and then with the Rockies when he had a quick stint in a 2018 return. Also, it holds some esteem with the Orioles, as both Cal Ripken Sr. and Billy Ripken wore it. The last player to have it was Billy in 1988, while Cal Sr. was the last uniformed person to wear it in 1992 as the third-base coach. Orioles great Mark Belanger was No. 7 for 17 years (via Dan Connolly).

Also of note: Ethan Holliday is next. Jackson's little brother is a high-school senior and has a chance to also be drafted first overall in 2025.

2. Baseball's top prospect

Sometimes there's disagreement at the top of prospect rankings by outlet. There really isn't with Holliday. In addition to R.J. Anderson having Holliday No. 1 in his CBS Sports top 50 prospects, Holliday holds down the top spot on Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, MLB.com and several others. While it's possible to find disagreement from someone out there, I'm sure, it's fair to call Holliday the consensus top prospect.

Here's a snippet of what Anderson had to say about him heading into the spring:

All of Holliday's indicators, statistical and otherwise, are neon green. He has every tool and intangible necessary to become a star, even if he might require some time to upscale his power from the "gap" to the "over-the-fence" variety. (He needs to add more muscle and loft.) Given his demonstrated ability to overachieve, it would be foolish to bet against him making an impact at the big-league level in 2024.

Basically, we're looking at a five-tool superstar and it might not be long until he gets there.

3. Ticketed for second base

Drafted as a shortstop, most players of Holliday's ilk remain at shortstop because it has the most value among infield positions. The Orioles already have Gunnar Henderson -- another budding superstar -- at short, though, so Holliday has played mostly second base this year in anticipation of needing to find a starting spot.

Through 10 games, Orioles' second basemen this season (Jorge Mateo, Jordan Westburg, Tony Kemp) have collectively hit .206/.250/.382.

It's possible there will be some matchups the Orioles want to avoid and they'll surely rest him some, too, but for the most part, expect him to be the everyday second baseman.

4. Big accolades already

In addition to being the No. 1 prospect in baseball after already being selected first in the list -- both rather exclusive clubs -- Holliday was the Minor League Player of the Year last season. His senior year in high school, he was unsurprisingly the Oklahoma player of the year, but he was also the national High School Player of the Year, per Baseball America.

5. The logistics of the demotion are hard to figure

Given the timing of his promotion, Holliday being sent to the minors was not a service-time manipulation. Multiple outlets report that he was still a few days away from the Orioles getting a seventh year of team control. Not only that, but the Orioles promoted Holliday in time to be eligible for the Prospect Promotion Incentive that was added with the last CBA (via Baseball America). That means if Holliday wins AL Rookie of the Year, the Orioles will get a bonus draft pick.

All this assumes that Holliday remains with the Orioles and isn't demoted back to the minors, accruing 173 days of service time and clearing the 172-day threshold for PPI. And, again, he's been called up too soon for the Orioles to steal that seventh year of control (the Cubs holding down Kris Bryant in 2015 for an extra year of control is a good example of the practice the union wanted to avoid with this new CBA).

If the Orioles are bringing Holliday up now instead of looking to grab that extra year, then what was the purpose of him beating up Triple-A pitching for 10 games? Perhaps it was more reps at second base along with evaluating him there, defensively, to make sure he'd be ready to take over? He only played five games, professionally, at second in 2022 and 20 last season. That wouldn't explain why he spent two games at shortstop in Triple-A this season, but that's really the only explanation that makes any sense.

Regardless, Holliday is now set to make his MLB debut for the 6-4 Orioles. In terms of exciting, young, position-player talent at the MLB level, the rich get richer.