San Francisco Giants right-hander Alex Cobb exited his start against the New York Mets on Tuesday afternoon with what the team described as a right groin injury, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Cobb, who departed during the fifth inning, appeared to suffer the injury as he ran toward first to cover the base on a double. Prior to the injury, he had thrown 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four runs (three earned) on six hits and no walks. He had struck out four of his 19 batters faced.

The severity of Cobb's injury is unknown, but it stands to reason that he might require a stint on the injured list. Should that come to pass, the Giants could turn to one of their long relievers, be it Sam Long or Tyler Beede, to take his spot in the rotation, perhaps as part of a bullpen game situation. Alternatively, they could bring up veteran Jakob Junis or prospect Sean Hjelle from Triple-A. Both are on the 40-player roster.

Cobb, a veteran now of 11 big-league seasons, signed a two-year pact with the Giants over the offseason. In one start entering Tuesday, he had struck out 10 batters and allowed two runs in five innings of work. Notably, Cobb's sinker velocity is up this season, increasing from 92.7 mph last year to 94.5 mph.

The Giants will play the back-end of a doubleheader on Tuesday night before resuming their four-game series in New York on Wednesday. San Francisco will then continue its road trip with stops with a three-game set in Washington against the Nationals and a one-off in Milwaukee versus the Brewers before returning home. (The game against the Brewers is part of Major League Baseball's scheduled adjustments to make up the games that were delayed by the owner-imposed lockout.)

The Giants' next day off will fall on Thursday, April 28.