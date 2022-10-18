After a Monday rainout, the Guardians had the chance to start ace Shane Bieber on short rest in a win-or-go-home ALDS Game 5 against the Yankees. Instead, the Guardians stayed the course and started Aaron Civale at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees and slugger Giancarlo Stanton seemed to enjoy that decision greatly.

Stanton took Civale deep in the first with a three-run shot:

That was a 379-footer to right center clocked at 107.5 miles per hour off the bat. If it didn't seem all that impressive, it's because we're spoiled by Stanton's superhuman strength.

The next batter for the Yankees, Josh Donaldson, reached on an infield single. We're mentioning this here because that would be the final batter Civale faced.

Civale's final line: 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, BB, HBP, 1 K. Coincidentally, the only Yankees hitter he retired was Aaron Judge, who swung through a high curve on a 3-2 count.

Civale became just the 37th pitcher in history to last 1/3 of an inning or less in a postseason start. The most recent was Braves starter Dylan Lee in Game 4 of the 2021 World Series. He was removed with the bases loaded and one out. The Braves weren't really planning on taking him deep in the game anyway.

That's likely the case with Civale and the Guardians here. They have well-rested relief studs in Sam Hentges, Trevor Stephan, James Karinchak and especially Emmanuel Clase -- the best closer left in the playoffs, and he hasn't thrown since Game 2. Surely the Guardians were hoping for more work and fewer runs from Civale.