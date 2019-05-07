Indians vs. White Sox odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 7 from advanced model on 73-51 roll

The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians resume their series on Tuesday night as both look to keep the first-place Minnesota Twins in their sights in an AL Central clash. The White Sox (15-18) entered the week six games out of first place after losing four of their last five, while the Indians (18-15) were just two back before losing to Chicago 9-1 on Monday. Game time is set for 6:10 p.m. ET from Progressive Field in Cleveland. The White Sox lead the all-time series 1,088-1,075, but the Indians have a 570-514 edge in games played in Cleveland. The Indians are -141 on the money line, meaning a $141 wager would net $100. That's down from an open of -164 after early money came in on Chicago. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5 in the latest White Sox vs. Indians odds after opening at nine. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before committing to any White Sox vs. Indians picks of your own.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports. It entered Week 7 of the MLB season on a strong 73-51 run on top-rated picks.

Now the model has dialed in on White Sox vs. Indians. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows this is the second series of the season between these teams, who split two games in early April. The Indians, however, have won 11 of the last 15 home games against Chicago and five of the last six season series versus the White Sox, including three in a row. The Indians will also look to keep White Sox starter Lucas Giolito (2-1, 5.32 ERA) winless against them. He is 0-2 lifetime against the Indians and 0-1 in Cleveland.

First baseman Carlos Santana leads the Indians in hitting and has three multi-hit games over his last six, including three home runs and five RBIs in that span. Center fielder Tyler Naquin had a six-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners. Naquin was 2-for-5 against Chicago this season heading into this series.

But just because Cleveland has dominated Chicago does not mean it is the best value on the Indians vs. White Sox money line.

That's because the White Sox have an edge over the Indians when it comes to offense. Cleveland is in the bottom quarter of nearly every hitting statistic. Chicago has a major advantage in batting average (.254 to .211), on-base percentage (.324 to .295) and slugging percentage (.416 to .339). Shortstop Tim Anderson (.333) is Chicago's top hitter and has 10 multi-hit games this season, including two four-hit games.

First baseman Jose Abreu (.291) has had nine multi-hit games over the past 12 going into Monday's action, raising his average from .214 to .291. Center fielder Leury Garcia (.287) went 6-for-15 (.400) in the four-game weekend series against Boston, while closer Alex Colome (1-0, 1.98 ERA) has been solid. He has six saves and allowed six hits, three earned runs, two home runs, five walks and 13 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings.

So who wins White Sox vs. Indians? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the White Sox vs. Indians money line you should be all over Tuesday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.