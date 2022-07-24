Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez will miss a third consecutive game on Sunday when Seattle wraps up its series against the Houston Astros. Rodríguez recently underwent an MRI that revealed bruising in his left wrist, according to MLB.com's Daniel Kramer. It's possible that the Mariners could place him on the 10-day injured list for a retroactive stint, which would allow them to backdate it up to three days -- in other words, he would have to miss only a week of action at that point.

Rodríguez, 21 years old, injured his wrist last Sunday when he jammed it sliding on a stolen-base attempt against the Texas Rangers. He then partook in the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game over the next two days. Although he was originally listed in the Mariners lineup on Friday, when they kicked off the second half, he was scratched late.

Rodríguez is the current favorite to win the American League Rookie of the Year Award. He's hit .275/.337/.477 (134 OPS+) with 16 home runs and 21 stolen bases on 26 attempts. His contributions have been worth an estimated 3.6 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball-Reference's calculations.

Should Rodríguez require an IL stint, he would join fellow outfielders Mitch Haniger and Taylor Trammell on the shelf.

In Rodríguez's absence, the Mariners have turned to utility player Dylan Moore to hold down center field. Moore has hit .194/.339/.374 (108 OPS+) with five home runs and 11 steals on 16 tries over the course of his first 68 games this season.

The Mariners entered the second half riding a majors-leading 14-game winning streak, which was snapped Friday. That run has helped them reemerge in the AL playoff picture. Indeed, they came into play on Sunday with a 51-44 mark on the year, giving them a two-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians for the final wild card spot.