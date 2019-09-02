Justin Verlander no-hitter: Inside the numbers behind Verlander's third career no-hitter
The Astros franchise has seen 13 no-nos, including the last two in the majors
On Sunday, Astros right-hander Justin Verlander threw the fourth no-hitter in Major League Baseball this season, against the Blue Jays. It was also the second Astros no-hitter on the year after four pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter in August. It was Verlander's second consecutive no-hitter at Rogers Centre, making him the first pitcher in MLB history with multiple no-hitters on the road against the same opponent.
At 36 years old, Verlander proved he's still got a lot left in him for another World Series run while also propelling himself at the top of the American League Cy Young Award race. Here's his final line:
Now, let's take a closer look at some of the other numbers involved.
First off ...
3
No-hitters in Verlander's career after Sunday's masterpiece. With it, he becomes the only active pitcher with three no-hitters. Verlander pitched two no-hitters while with the Tigers and Sunday was his first no-hitter with the Astros. He's now the sixth pitcher in MLB history with at least three no-hitters.
Verlander's three no-hitters:
Sept. 1, 2019 - Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
May 7, 2011 - Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays
June 12, 2007 - Detroit Tigers vs. Milwaukee Brewers
"I'd be lying if I said I didn't know that the list of guys that have thrown three instead of two gets pretty small," Verlander said in the on-field postgame interview. "Some of the guys I idolized, it's a special moment."
He's right, the list does indeed get smaller, and that leads us to our next highlighted number:
2
Pitchers who have thrown more no-hitters than Verlander: Nolan Ryan (7) and Sandy Koufax (4). Here's the full list of MLB pitchers with 3 or more no-hitters:
Ryan* -- 7 (all-time leader)
Koufax* -- 4
Verlander -- 3
Bob Feller* -- 3
Cy Young* -- 3
Larry Corcoran -- 3
*Hall of Famers
37
Strikeouts needed to reach 3,000 for his career -- a milestone only 17 MLB pitchers have ever achieved. In Sunday's outing, Verlander struck out 14 batters, bringing his career total to 2,963 strikeouts.
250
Benchmark in strikeouts reached by Verlander and teammate and fellow right-hander Gerrit Cole in consecutive seasons. They became the second pair of teammates ever to each post consecutive 250-strikeout seasons. The last pair to do so? Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling in 2001-02 with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
-
