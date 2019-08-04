Four Astros pitchers throw combined no-hitter against Mariners, the second suffered by Seattle in 2019

On Saturday, Houston Astros pitchers Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski combined to no-hit the Seattle Mariners. The Astros beat the Mariners 9-0 (box score) at Minute Maid Park.

The no-hitter was the 12th in Astros history and first since Mike Fiers no-hit the Dodgers in 2015.

Sanchez, in his debut with Houston after being acquired at the trade deadline from the Blue Jays, threw six innings of no-hit baseball. The right-hander gave up two walks and struck out six Seattle batters. Sanchez was a woeful 3-14 with a 6.07 ERA during 23 starts with the Jays prior to the trade.

Harris took over and continued the no-hitter with a hitless seven inning, only allowing one walk. Biagini, another trade deadline acquisition from the Blue Jays making his debut for the Astros, put up another hitless inning, giving up one walk while striking one in the eighth inning. Devenski closed out the ninth inning by retiring the side.

Saturday was the second combined no-hitter in franchise history. The other one came on June 11, 2003 when Roy Oswalt, Pete Muro, Kirk Saarloos, Brad Lidge, Octavio Dotel and Billy Wagner combined to throw a no-hitter against the Yankees.

It's the second time Seattle has been no-hit this season, as the Angels threw a combined no-hitter against the Mariners in July. The 2015 Dodgers are the most recent team to be no-hit twice in one season.

Saturday's combined no-hitter is the third no-hitter in the majors this season. Oakland Athletics right-hander Mike Fiers no-hit the Cincinnati Reds in May for the first of the season.